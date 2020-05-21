SAN JOSE, Calif. , May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced that Pulse Secure was recognized among representative vendors within Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Access Control (NAC).



Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) is an easy to use NAC solution that offers extensive user and device visibility, adaptive access management, dynamic guest and IoT device segregation, and automated threat response. The solution enables organizations to gain Zero Trust control by working within their existing hybrid IT infrastructure and security ecosystem.

The complete Gartner Market Guide for Network Access Control report can be obtained at http://www.pulsesecure.net/GartnerNAC2020/.

According to the May 2020 Gartner report:* “Most organizations interested in network access control (NAC) are looking to establish security of devices and users accessing the network, driven primarily by audit findings and to some degree a zero trust network security strategy. Gartner recommends that security and risk management leaders responsible for network and endpoint security should:

Implement NAC solutions that integrate well with existing network infrastructure and security solutions to improve security incident response times and lower overall operating overhead for the NAC product itself.

Focus primary evaluation criteria of NAC solutions on vendors’ abilities to align with an organization’s goals, such as discovery and device visibility, preconnect or postconnect authentication and ease of use, more than on detailed technical comparisons across solutions.

Plan a multiphase implementation effort that requires commitment from multiple teams including executives, networking, endpoint, service desk and security teams — even for moderately complex organizations.”

Pulse Secure offers a portfolio of Secure Access solutions that provide exceptional usability, contextual intelligence and policy orchestration to enable easy, compliant user and device access to resources and applications across data center and cloud environments. Available separately or as part of Pulse Access Suite Plus, Pulse PPS is an enterprise-class NAC solution that is easy to deploy, manage and scale.

Key features of Pulse Policy Secure are:

Easy, phased in deployment — start with visibility, add guest, user and IoT management, and expand with stronger, granular policies for endpoint enforcement, network segregation and threat response

Streamlined administration — configuration wizard, dashboard and centralize system management

Popular infrastructure and security integrations — network, WiFi, NGFW, SIEM, MDM and endpoint security, as well as ICS/IIoT security tools

360-degree visibility — remote and on-premises authentication, discovery, classification and tracking of managed, unmanaged and rogue endpoint and IoT devices

Combines both 802.1X and non-802.1X access controls — RADIUS, MAC auth, TNC and SNMP

Agent and agentless Client — multi-mode NAC, VPN and SDP operation for end-to-end remote, cloud and on-premise intelligence and access control

Granular policy engine — policy wizard with built-in user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) anomaly detection

High performance, scalability — each appliance can control up to 50,000 devices and can be centrally managed to control over 1 million devices

Enhanced high availability — physical and virtual failover and support for hosting PPS in Azure and AWS

“With a complete NAC solution as part of our integrated, modular Secure Access Suite, our customers are achieving significant deployment, operational and economic advantages over piecemeal Secure Access investments,” said Prakash Mana, Chief Portfolio Officer at Pulse Secure. “We are pleased to be acknowledged in the NAC market and welcome organizations and resellers to see how Pulse Secure can help enterprises realize Zero Trust Networking.”

Try Pulse Secure’s integrated Access Suite including its enterprise-class NAC solution by visiting https://www.pulsesecure.net/trynow/.

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure recognized among NAC vendors within Gartner May 2020 Network Access Control Market Guide – download at www.pulsesecure.net/GartnerNAC2020/ #PulseSecure #NAC #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #Security

* Gartner, Market Guide for Network Access Control, John Watts, Lawrence Orans, Claudio Neiva, May 12, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Bridget Hughes

10Fold Communications

bhughes@10fold.com

(203) 502-3417