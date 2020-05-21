CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBS - America’s Yarn Store today reveals how it has, since 2011, been leveraging PowerReviews’ technologies to deliver social proof, increase social media engagement and generate more online sales.



Since partnering with PowerReviews, WEBS has natively solicited and showcased over 4,000 customer-generated images on its site. In just a few months of using PowerReviews social media solution, the organization was also able to showcase hundreds of images from Instagram by tapping into the large pool of visual content many customers were already creating and sharing.

This visual content, along with over 54,000 reviews with an average star rating of 4.5 across multiple product categories, gives customers the information they need to make an informed purchasing decision for products that are traditionally more suited to an in-person sale.

Dena Childs, Ecommerce Manager at WEBS - America’s Yarn Store, says:

“Reviews and visual content are critical in helping our audience understand how our yarn will look and feel before they buy online. The ability to display content from other customers who have first-hand experience in our products has been vital in facilitating the shoppers’ decision making process.

“You never want a customer to leave your website, hoping to find the information they need somewhere else. Customer content builds confidence, and PowerReviews has allowed us to showcase that social proof on our site, facilitating the path to purchase for our customers.”

Saarah Shaikh, Senior Director of Customer Success at PowerReviews, says:

"We are delighted that WEBS is clearly gaining so much value from our solutions. We know high volumes of authentic reviews deliver exceptional social proof that lead to conversions. This is even more important for products that customers need extra information about before purchasing."

This information is taken from a newly-published case study, which can be accessed on the PowerReviews website here .

