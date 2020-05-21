LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud , the world’s first Directory-as-a-Service®, today announced the General Availability of its support of Apple’s Mobile Device Management (MDM) services. The latest release extends JumpCloud’s capabilities to manage Apple macOS devices via the MDM protocol and support for deployment through Apple’s Device Enrollment Plan (DEP). The addition of Apple MDM support further extends the platform’s ability to simultaneously manage macOS, Windows, and Linux desktops, laptops, and server infrastructure. With the new MDM functionality, JumpCloud continues to add robust security features to its comprehensive identity access control and device management platform, eliminating the need for IT admins to deploy disparate technologies and costly point solutions to fully manage a remote workforce.



“As a company that has to manage both Mac and Windows machines, JumpCloud has enabled us to dramatically reduce our vendor footprint,” said Marie Selsky, IT manager at Nimbus Therapeutics. “We can do all of our device management and access control from a single platform."

JumpCloud’s introduction of Apple’s MDM integration provides new functionality to support deployment and management of Apple macOS assets. The release broadens its award-winning product’s management capabilities supporting fleet control of macOS, Windows, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Currently, over 100,000 organizations worldwide are enrolled in the JumpCloud platform.

JumpCloud’s remote device management offering provides administrators the following across operating systems from its cloud-based management console:

System access and permissions control

Device Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and Password management

Device Security policy configurations

Device wipe, restart, lock, and shutdown commands

Full-Disk encryption with secure recovery key escrow

Device-level Insights for host and application asset inventory and threat detection

“JumpCloud’s cloud-based device management capabilities for Mac, Windows, and Linux have been successfully used by organizations around the globe for remote management, access control, and security,” said Greg Keller, chief technology officer at JumpCloud. “COVID-19 amplified this need for IT and system administrators, instantly forcing them to develop strategies for how devices, and all user access controls, could be securely managed outside the confines of their brick-and-mortar domains. We’re proud to be a part of Apple’s certified MDM vendor ecosystem and offer deeper deployment and management capabilities for macOS alongside our Windows and Linux fleet support.”

"While COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to remote work, IT teams have long been evaluating how to best conduct business on any device from any location at any time accessing any app and any data,” said Doug Cahill, vice president and group director, cybersecurity at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “As distributed teams become the norm, admins are looking to solutions that consolidate device management and access control from a single platform, like JumpCloud, to simply and securely manage users across multiple operating systems and devices."

With COVID-19, IT admins are now tasked with managing users and devices across a wholly distributed workforce, an industry shift that research suggests may be permanent. A recent survey from Global Workplace Analytics underscores the scale of the shift, finding that nearly 89% of respondents reported working from home since the onset of COVID-19; 77% of the workforce wants to continue to work from home once the pandemic passes. Combining cloud-based directory services and device management make this shift simple for IT admins, offering a unified solution for user, system, and device management.

"MDM is the icing on the cake for JumpCloud,” said Evan Sheeks, IT systems administrator at Wisetail. “I feel much more confident that I can access 100% of my inventory in a few clicks with one tool."

Availability

JumpCloud’s Apple MDM capabilities are available now and are offered at no additional charge for subscribers of JumpCloud’s Free and Pro-level plans.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud ® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. Try JumpCloud today .

