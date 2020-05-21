MONTREAL, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will participate in Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



CN will provide a live audio webcast of Ruest’s remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors .

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .

