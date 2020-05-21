CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , a software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced the availability of the industry’s first - and only - Istio Developer Portal to streamline the developer onboarding process for improved developer experience and increased productivity with added security features.



In the modernization to microservices, APIs and service mesh become increasingly important to the application architecture. For organizations looking to use service mesh in their environment today, nothing exists to efficiently catalog the APIs running in the environment making it difficult to securely enable developers both inside and outside their company to leverage these APIs in their development process.

Solo.io has created the Istio Developer Portal to enable organizations to catalog, manage, and securely publish APIs to a custom branded portal that accelerates onboarding for developers both inside and outside their organization, improving productivity and innovation. Additionally, this release enhances security for Istio with integration to authentication systems, Single Sign-On and API Keys capabilities.

“We are excited to introduce the first and only Developer Portal for Istio Service Mesh to help make the adoption and use of service mesh, and in particular, Istio, safer and easier,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “With this release, we continue on our mission to help organizations on their cloud-native journey to modernize their critical applications.”

Highlights of the Istio Developer Portal include:

API Management : Curate, document and expose APIs running in Istio mesh to others in the organization or to external partners/users, and secure them with API keys and rate limiting.

: Curate, document and expose APIs running in Istio mesh to others in the organization or to external partners/users, and secure them with API keys and rate limiting. Developer Onboarding : A clean and intuitive user experience makes it easy for developers to quickly search and browse the APIs they are authorized to use, get detailed information and easily test them.

: A clean and intuitive user experience makes it easy for developers to quickly search and browse the APIs they are authorized to use, get detailed information and easily test them. OpenAPI Spec and gRPC Support : Automatically drive Istio configuration using gRPC and OpenAPI/Swagger specs. Auto-create Istio Gateway, VirtualService, Destination Rules and Envoy Filter resources to configure Istio ingress and to handle API security.

: Automatically drive Istio configuration using gRPC and OpenAPI/Swagger specs. Auto-create Istio Gateway, VirtualService, Destination Rules and Envoy Filter resources to configure Istio ingress and to handle API security. Declarative Configuration : Use custom resources in Kubernetes to describe all elements of the developer portal system including portals, APIs, policies and more.

: Use custom resources in Kubernetes to describe all elements of the developer portal system including portals, APIs, policies and more. Enhanced Security : A pluggable auth service allows integration of external auth systems – including OIDC, JWT and Single Sign-On (SSO) – to any Istio environment.

: A pluggable auth service allows integration of external auth systems – including OIDC, JWT and Single Sign-On (SSO) – to any Istio environment. API Rate Limiting : Enforce Global Rate limiting on your APIs with the Istio Rate Limit extension.

: Enforce Global Rate limiting on your APIs with the Istio Rate Limit extension. Custom Branding: Create customized web-based portals with company logos, images, colors and content in addition to the published APIs.

About Solo.io

Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc .