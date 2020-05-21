CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io, a software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced the availability of the industry’s first - and only - Istio Developer Portal to streamline the developer onboarding process for improved developer experience and increased productivity with added security features.
In the modernization to microservices, APIs and service mesh become increasingly important to the application architecture. For organizations looking to use service mesh in their environment today, nothing exists to efficiently catalog the APIs running in the environment making it difficult to securely enable developers both inside and outside their company to leverage these APIs in their development process.
Solo.io has created the Istio Developer Portal to enable organizations to catalog, manage, and securely publish APIs to a custom branded portal that accelerates onboarding for developers both inside and outside their organization, improving productivity and innovation. Additionally, this release enhances security for Istio with integration to authentication systems, Single Sign-On and API Keys capabilities.
“We are excited to introduce the first and only Developer Portal for Istio Service Mesh to help make the adoption and use of service mesh, and in particular, Istio, safer and easier,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “With this release, we continue on our mission to help organizations on their cloud-native journey to modernize their critical applications.”
Highlights of the Istio Developer Portal include:
Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc.
