LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s most fascinating library just got even better! In addition to millions of e-books, audiobooks, and magazines, Scribd subscribers will now get free access to music, movies, documentaries, comics, educational games, and more through “Scribd Perks,” including Cinedigm’s (NASDAQ: CIDM) CONtv + Comics. Scribd Perks offers complimentary subscriptions to a curated selection of partner apps including Pandora, TuneIn, Peak - Brain Training, CuriosityStream, CONTV + Comics, FarFaria, and MUBI. Premium access to these services is now available for all Scribd subscribers at no additional cost.
“With millions of people around the world continuing to shelter in place, having access to different forms of enrichment is more important than ever before,” said Trip Adler, CEO and co-founder of Scribd. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with leading consumer brands to offer a more accessible way for people to easily stay informed, entertained, and connected. Scribd is designed to help people explore the world’s best content, and now, with the launch of our new Scribd Perks platform, there’s even more premium content to discover.”
Scribd Perks partners include:
Scribd’s mission is to change the way the world reads. We have been at the forefront of the bundling movement by bringing together documents, e-books, audiobooks, magazine articles, and more into one reading subscription. With these new partnerships and the launch of Scribd Perks, we are excited to expand on our bundling model and continue to diversify and improve our content offering for subscribers.
ABOUT CINEDIGM:
Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.
ABOUT SCRIBD:
Scribd is the unlimited reading subscription that offers access to the best books, audiobooks, news and magazine articles, documents and more. Scribd is available across iOS and Android devices, as well as web browsers, and hosts more than 100 million readers across the globe every month. For more, visit www.scribd.com and follow @Scribd on Twitter and Instagram.
