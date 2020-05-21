LAVAL, Quebec, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) today announced a partnership with FastOffice, a commercial real estate technology company providing a 3D data visualization platform for marketing and managing commercial real estate office space.



FastOffice has been gaining significant traction in the commercial real estate market with a low cost and fast solution that accelerates decision making for brokers, tenants, landlords and property managers.

FastOffice has started offering Urbanimmersive’s 3D tours to its commercial real estate customers as a cost-effective option to quickly digitalize scaled-to-life large office and building spaces using standard 360 off-the-shelf cameras.

The partnership will provide FastOffice with access to Urbanimmersive’s network of photographers in North America to serve FastOffice large footprint real estate commercial clients. Parties have also agreed to integrate their technologies to deliver a first-class, highly innovative final product to FastOffice clients that will enable going from a complete 3D drawing rendering environment to photo 3D tours.

“While residential real estate is our main market, the ability of our 3D tours emulator to cost-effectively digitalizing large environments is enabling us to reach many different industries and verticals. Our partnership with FastOffice is a first meaningful natural application of our technologies outside the world of residential real estate and further validates our potential in other markets. We are excited to work with the FastOffice team, to immediately begin delivering upon this exciting partnership,” states Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

Casey Myhre, co-founder and COO of FastOffice, stated “The core purpose of FastOffice has always been to use visualization to facilitate understanding and therefore, decision-making, in all aspects of commercial real estate. Whether it is marketing, leasing due diligence or - critically today - configuring safer offices for people returning to the workplace, people need to experience a space in 3D, on their terms, not through hard-to-read plans. This is even more true today, at a time when people cannot visit sites in person. Integrating Urbanimmersive’s images into our 3D plans and virtual tours enhances people’s understanding of a space even further, while helping us maintain the simplicity and speed of our platform.”

The partnership has already commenced and both companies look forward to it accelerating in the weeks ahead, helping FastOffice deliver a superior product to its clients.

About FastOffice

Founded in 2019, FastOffice is a Commercial Real Estate technology company, providing 3D data visualization tools for marketing and managing real estate assets. Brokers, tenants, landlords and property managers use the 3D visualizations and virtual tours developed within FastOffice to collaborate on marketing, leasing due diligence and ongoing management of tenant and operational needs. The FastOffice visualizations are produced rapidly and at low cost, and are uniquely editable in real time, enabling evidence-based decision making on the fly. The FastOffice platform also includes dynamic costing estimates, a vast catalog of furniture suppliers, financing options and more. The company recently completed the 2019 Colliers Proptech Accelerator powered by TechStars, following the Summer 2019 launch of the platform. The FastOffice software is now available to leasing teams across North America and globally. Learn more at www.fastoffice.com and follow them on LinkedIn .

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com .

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

