MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mike Walton, currently Vice President, Sales and Marketing, to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”) & President of The Maple Treat Corporation (“TMTC”). This newly created role, reporting to the President & CEO of Lantic, will reinforce our succession plans, help improve the efficiency of decision making, and address important strategic decisions. Mr. John Holliday, President and CEO of Lantic stated: “Mike’s experience at Lantic makes him the perfect fit for this important and strategic role for the future of our business. Mike’s excellent leadership skills will certainly be instrumental in helping the highly skilled Maple and Sugar teams in our journey of becoming the leading North American Natural Sweetener Supplier”.



Rogers Sugar also announces that after twelve years with the Corporation and seven years as Vice-President, Finance, CFO and Secretary, Mrs. Manon Lacroix has decided to move on to the next chapter of her career. Manon will be staying on board until August 15th to ensure a smooth transition during which a search to find her replacement will be taking place. “During her tenure, Manon has helped orchestrate our critical transition from a sugar refining company to a multiplatform natural sweetener supplier through the acquisitions and related financing of two Maple syrup bottling companies” said Mr. Holliday. “We would like to thank Manon for her contribution over the years and wish her much success in the future”.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

