CAMPBELL, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Mo, CEO and Co-Founder of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR), a technology company specializing in products and services for thermal management and battery safety, was recently interviewed by the Proactive Investors Group, an international financial media company. In the interviews, Mr. Mo provides an overview of KULR's robust product pipeline and increasing customer base, an update on the global rollout of its passive propagation resistant (PPR) solutions, and discusses the Company's ongoing innovation to combat the coronavirus pandemic using its space technology.



The written and video interviews are now live and can be accessed via the following links:

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/919936/kulr-technology-innovates-to-combat-coronavirus-pandemic-with-space-technology-919936.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2Cr819IK3w

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR), through its wholly-owned subsidiary KULR Technology Corporation ("KULR"), develops and commercializes high-performance space-used thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components across an array of applications such as electric vehicles and autonomous driving (collectively as E-Mobility), AI/Cloud computing, energy storage, and 5G communication technologies. KULR's proprietary, core technology is a carbon fiber material with roots in aerospace and defense that provides superior thermal conductivity and heat dissipation in an ultra-lightweight and pliable material. By leveraging this break-through cooling solution and its longstanding development partnerships with NASA, the Jet Propulsion Lab and others, KULR makes E-Mobility and other products safer and cooler. https://www.kulrtechnology.com

Safe Harbor Statement

