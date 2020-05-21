Vancouver, BC, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Hootsuite announces CXN, a global virtual experience set to reimagine the role of social media at the center of customer engagement. The event on June 9 and 10 will break borders across three time zones, streaming live from Vancouver, London, and Sydney.



“The global COVID-19 crisis has forced brands to rethink how they do business,” said Ryan Holmes, CEO, Hootsuite. “What hasn’t changed, and in fact has been reinforced, is the need to build genuine human connections with customers and fans. Social is the only way brands and marketers can both engage and share a voice that is authentic and relevant, when and where it’s needed the most.”



This year, with the world in crisis, social media is helping to bring people closer together. People around the globe now spend 45% more time on social media than before COVID-19. Organizations must pivot quickly to achieve their true digital potential—becoming more connected, responsive, driven by emotional data, and faster than ever at adapting to changing customer behaviors.



CXN (Connection) is Hootsuite's industry-defining social-first virtual event, inspiring brands and marketers to elevate their social channels into high performing customer engagement platforms. CXN will feature a mix of both live and recorded sessions, including games and live musical guests. Attendees will learn, think, and laugh, as Hootsuite redefines the customer experience.



“The event kicks off as a global virtual conference, but its connect hub will remain online long after,” said Stephanie Genin, VP of Global Enterprise Marketing. “By opening up conference access for everyone, our goal is to build a community to help advance a social shift—together creating impactful social experiences for our customers, employees, and partners.”



CXN will make way for authentic conversations to explore social’s role as a force for good in the world. The global event will include a performance from Walk Off The Earth, an unexpected yet fitting addition to its lineup.



Session Highlights:



Using Social Media to Lead, Crisis or No Crisis. A conversation with Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes and Damian Corbet, author of The Social CEO.



Driving Transformation and Value with Social. For the past two decades, Altimeter’s Charlene Li has been helping people see the future. She’ll show how companies can navigate tough decisions in the face of daunting uncertainties and what leaders need to do to develop a disruptive mindset that permeates every aspect of the organization.



Creating Conversations. Move from theory to practice with Hootsuite customers Clarins, Securian Financial, and SXSW to learn about the programs they’re running and the teams and techniques they’ve used to succeed with social.



How Social Networks Helped their Customers and Users Navigate the Crisis. Join experts from Twitter, Pinterest, and Workplace from Facebook and learn how the networks helped their employees and users navigate the COVID-19 crisis.



Practical Lessons:



Online Class: Aligning Objectives to Measure Social Success. Learn how to measure social effectively by aligning business objectives to departmental goals and social metrics.



Strategy: The Art of Focus. Simon Kemp will provide insights on digital behaviors based on his collection of COVID-19 data, and outline how to achieve results in 2020.



Maintaining Momentum in Your Advocacy Programs. Join Hootsuite’s experts as they showcase the benefits of running advocacy programs and learn how to source content faster. The session will include the ABCs of advocacy measurement and how to increase impact by integrating advocacy into other channels. [Exclusive - pre-registration only]



Getting Started with Social Selling. A fast and furious crash course on social selling. Learn how to use CRM data with social tactics, best practices for finding buying signals, and how to implement Google My Business into social selling tactics.



CXN will include digital swag, prizes, and a networking lounge, and will be available as a live HD broadcast on June 9-10. Join the conversation with #HootsuiteCXN.

For the full event agenda and to register, please visit: hootsuite.com/pages/cxn-2020.







