Dietikon, Switzerland, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Suisse Corp. (CSUI), being a fully licensed Swiss cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils, announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Hanfpost GmbH, one of Swiss leading online sellers of cannabis products.



The two-year agreement is aimed at building a long-term partnership. The cooperation is expected to bring continuous stable revenue from a wide selection of Cannabis Suisse' product lines, marketed under the Alpine Cannabis brand. These include premium smoking weed, pre-rolled joints, CBD oils and pure base liquid hemp.

Under the terms of this agreement, Cannabis Suisse becomes one of the suppliers of Hanfpost GmbH. Cannabis Suisse intends to provide the best quality for the lowest price, so the Company hopes to occupy a huge part of Hanfpost website.

The partnership between two companies is not only based on financial targets but is also believed to build solid trust in Cannabis Suisse' consistent and sustainable quality and dedication to bringing premium products to the Swiss home market. Switzerland has the highest allowed legislative THC content in Europe (1%) for sales of cannabis products in retail outlets (without medical receipt). This makes Switzerland a perfect geographic location to manufacture cannabis products, with the intent to scale the business into worldwide distribution. The Company will be provided with the platform to establish new business relationships, make Alpine Cannabis trademark recognizable, bring its high-quality CBD products to broader range of consumers, present the product in the growing market. Cannabis Suisse Corp. intends to become a leader in the Swiss CBD market. The Company hopes to quickly expand its customer base in neighboring countries as well.

The choice of Hanfpost GmbH for a strategic partnership is not random. Among other advantages of this internet distributor there is an opportunity to create a customer account, a list of wishes and selected products, a wide assortment of goods for wholesale and retail purchase, round-the-clock work, useful and relevant information about CBD products, latest industry news, free delivery from 99 CHF or the takeaway store in Grenchen.

All the products represented on the website are made with great love and experience exclusively in Switzerland. Hanfpost suppliers specialize in the production of cannabis products with a THC level below 1%, completely abandoning fungicides and herbicides. All the goods are subject to stringent quality controls, everything is checked by the accredited laboratories and registered with the Federal Health Office, meaning it is 100% compliant with Swiss legislation.

Due to a proven track record, deep knowledge of the local market and a leading distribution platform in Switzerland, Hanfpost is an excellent partner for strategic access to a strong and fast-growing cannabis market with a long-term growth potential.

The agreement allows Cannabis Suisse Corp. to increase the potential for additional income and expand the company's operations without increasing expenses. Such cooperation involves additional income not only of the Company, but also of its shareholders, as it strengthens the CSUI market position.

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a fully licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company in Switzerland, for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils. The Company’s facilities for producing cannabis are based in Dietikon, Switzerland, and contain the art surveillance equipment to enable an around the clock webcast. Cannabis Suisse grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. The Company’s products are laboratory tested to ensure the end users have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked MoldStandard is a quantitative microbiology method for analyzing yeast and mold counts in harvested cannabis plants. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked CannaMec is a method for quantifying and removing residual solvents during packaging and storage of CBD products. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of Swiss retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Alpine Cannabis.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Alain Parrik

+41445865314

alain@cannabissuisse.com