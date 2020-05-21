Holmdel, NJ, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market-leading cloud recruiting platform provider, today announced that Diane Fanelli is joining as chief operating officer, effective May 26.

Fanelli will lead worldwide customer and partner operations for iCIMS’ community of more than 2 million users and the industry’s largest recruiting ecosystem of partners. She brings extensive senior leadership experience from global enterprise software companies, including COO roles at Citrix and SAP. ­

“Given today’s dynamic labor market and workforce environment, employers need the most innovative technology backed by customer experience and support to guide their talent strategies for the future,” said Steve Lucas, chief executive officer of iCIMS. “Diane’s customer centricity and focus on engagement will elevate the experience of our customers and partners together as we work with them to build winning, inclusive workforces around the globe.”

“iCIMS is known for its award-winning commitment to customer experience, and I am excited to be a part of its future and continue to raise the bar,” said Fanelli. “It is inspiring to see iCIMS bringing the industry’s most powerful technology paired with top-notch service. These investments will support long-term needs and provide even more value to the thousands of customers and partners that rely on iCIMS to source, engage and hire the talent they need.”

iCIMS was recently recognized for its customer experience by winning a 2020 American Business Award®, hosted by the Stevie® Awards, in the customer service category.

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading cloud platform for recruiting. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of Fortune 100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

