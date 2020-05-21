Fremont Canyon is accessible by boat from Alcova Reservoir. Its rose-colored cliffs offer a beautiful backdrop for floating, fishing and paddling.

Sitting at the base of Casper Mountain, Casper is home to a walkable downtown, 193 restaurants, locally owned shops and a mix of flagship hotels, lodges and campgrounds. Casper is within easy reach of outdoor recreation, including fly-fishing on the famed North Platte River.

Casper, Wyoming, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the lifting of the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers in Wyoming, visitors are starting to return to the Cowboy State and its nearly 98,000 square miles, national parks and historic sites, wide-open spaces, mountains, rivers and communities.

To assist travelers with their upcoming visit to Wyoming, Visit Casper has launched a travel resources page with the latest information, including what’s open, current restrictions and closures and tips for safety traveling to, in and around the Cowboy State, while keeping their health and the health of residents at the forefront.

“We are seeing the return of out-of-state visitors to Casper,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “As we emerge out of this, we want our visitors to be safe and comfortable traveling in our state. Part of this is letting them know the efforts our local businesses are taking to create a safe space, while also sharing with them the latest information as it relates to travel.”

In addition to health and safety tips, travelers can also find information on dining out, ways to play in Wyoming’s great outdoors—including taking guided fly-fishing trips on the North Platte River—camping options, hiking on Casper Mountain, day-use access and more.

“Travel is an important part of the Wyoming economy,” added Kaufman. “And as we dip our toes back into the waters of travel, it’s vital that our visitors, residents and businesses work together to ensure safe travel practices and a healthy destination.”

In Casper, businesses of all kinds—from restaurants to retail shops and hotels to activity providers—are working behind the scenes to follow recommended guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19 through enhanced sanitation and service guidelines. Visitors to properties, shops, restaurants and more should confirm sanitization practices with individual businesses.

The latest travel updates for Casper, Wyoming, can be found at VisitCasper.com/travel-updates/.

