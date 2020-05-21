New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Biscuits Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Packaging ; Distribution Channel, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894535/?utm_source=GNW

A variety of biscuits—such as sweet biscuits, savory biscuits, digestive biscuits, and filled biscuits—are available in the market.



Digestive biscuits are a rich source of fiber and are preferred by the consumers willing to cut down on excess consumption of sugar and fructose corn syrups.Biscuits comprise many nutritional factors such as fats, fibers, and carbohydrates that are essential to human health.



Moreover, since food-on-the-go is the most recent trend among consumers and is one of the fundamental considerations for consumers while purchasing food products, it has become a lucrative factor for fuelling the biscuits market growth.However, biscuits are produced and packed to exhibit long shelf lives.



It has been a preferred snack by a wide portion of population. Biscuits are easily available at different retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, and online retail..



The Europe biscuits market based on type has been segmented into sweet, savory, crackers, filled, wafers, and others.The sweet segment holds the largest share of the market, while the filled segment is estimated to garner the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Sweet biscuits are perfect for breakfasts and can be consumed anytime.A sweet biscuit can be turned to dessert by slicing them or by adding whipped cream, strawberries, peanut butter, or jam.



The growing preference for convenient snacking, together with easier accessibility of consumers through the advancing retail sector, is favoring the demand for sweet biscuits.The main consumers for savory biscuits are older adults that do not prefer sweet products.



Crackers reduce the risk of chronic diseases and help in weight loss as they are made from whole grains. They are also characterized by low fat and sugar levels. Filled or coated biscuits contain different fat and calorie content depending upon the type of fillings or coatings applied. Wafers contain crude fiber content that helps cleaning the human body and promote digestion. Customers prefer wafers as they are light in weight and easy to carry. The others segment of the European biscuits market includes rolled biscuits, drop biscuits, scones, and shortcakes. Rolled biscuits are one of the most popular biscuits. Scones are made using wheat or oatmeal, along with baking powder, and they control the blood sugar level in the body and provide other health benefits.



The Europe biscuits market is segmented on the basis of country into Germany, France, Italy, Russia, the UK, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The UK holds the largest share of the market, and the Rest of Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The UK has a market for biscuits, and the market in this country is characterized by the presence of many leading biscuit manufacturers such as United Biscuits (UK) Ltd, Burton’s Foods Ltd, and Walkers Shortbread Ltd.The sales of biscuit products have increased considerably over the past few years due to the decline in popularity and sales of cakes, which are considered as more expensive and less healthy options.



Germany has considerable potential for the biscuit market players due to the growing living standards of consumers, coupled with the high preferences to the convenience food business in the country.Growing consumer interest in innovative flavored biscuits is a key factor driving the biscuit market in Germany.



The consumer base for biscuits in France is expanding rapidly owing to widespread awareness regarding the healthy biscuit varieties, such as low-sugar and low-fat biscuits, available in the market. Similarly, a wider potential consumer base interested in convenience food products is the key factor boosting the growth of the biscuit market in Italy. Moreover, a significant shift of the consumers toward the low-fat food has boosted the demand for healthy biscuit options in the country. In Russia, positive economic development and rising wage levels have led to the surge in demand for convenience food. Biscuits are perceived as traditional products in the country. Moreover, the busy lifestyle of consumers, along with changing food habits, has boosted the demand for biscuits in all major European countries.



Several players present in the Europe biscuits market are Britannia Industries limited, Burton’s Biscuit Company, ITC Ltd., Kellogg Company, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., United Biscuits (UK) Limited, and Walkers Shortbread Ltd., among others.



The recent Covid-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China), but later it reached to all the parts of the world.The food and beverages industry is the adversely affected as it is suffering from various disruptions such as supply chain disruptions, technology event cancellations, and office shutdowns.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in various regions in the world, including North America, is affecting the supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and goods sales.In North America, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases the COVID-19 infection.



This is likely to adversely impact the food and beverages industry in the region.



The overall Europe biscuits market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe biscuits market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001