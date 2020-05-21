Tampa, FL, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, the worldwide leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, will offer a pair of free webinars this week for businesses looking to streamline their processes to drive revenue and fortify business continuity. Next week's webinars will focus specifically on the challenges facing businesses that rely on Infor or JD Edwards ERP systems and applications to stay viable.

(May 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) Streamline Operations with Enterprise Automation in Accounts Payable and Sales Orders for Infor (XA, LX, PRMS, System21)

With Infor (XA, LX, PRMS, and/or System21) as your primary ERP application, NOW is the time to streamline operations and solve time-consuming business challenges. IntelliChief recognizes that in today's new normal, companies need to create a plan that will improve KPIs and impact their bottom line as quickly as possible. In this webinar, you will learn:

The benefits of real-time integrations with Infor XA, LX, PRMS, or System21

How to reduce manual data entry in Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, and Customer Service

How to eliminate late fees and capture early payment discounts

The latest advances in straight-through processing, such as unattended (automated) voucher creation in your ERP

Strategies for reducing DSO and fulfillment time

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/mayinfor2020

(May 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) Maximize Operations with Enterprise Automation in AP and Sales Orders for JDE

As most companies begin to review their business processes, they are not only looking to streamline but also save money. The fewer manual tasks your teams must complete, the less you have to worry about your bottom line.

In our webinar, Maximize Operations with Enterprise Automation in AP and Sales Orders for JDE, you’ll get an in-depth look at how IntelliChief has helped companies like yours streamline their operations, solve complex business challenges, improve KPIs, and:

Eliminate late fees and capture more early payment discounts

Reduce manual data entry by as much as 70% (some cases as high as 90%)

Reduce DSO and increase fulfillment speed

Gain 100% visibility into the Accounts Payable and Sales Order processes

Now is the time to work smarter. Let IntelliChief help you spend less time on manual processes and more time focused on improving your core business.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/l/31472/2020-04-29/lsnjcz

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

