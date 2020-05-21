Portland, OR, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market generated $22.99 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, market player positioning, industry roadmap, pricing analysis, and competitive scenario.

Increase in number of pipeline drugs, rise in patient population, and surge in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) drive the growth of the global MS therapies market. However, unspecified etiology of the disease hinders the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of disease-modifying drugs and adoption of off-label drugs create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, MS therapies are getting popular among consumers as they face various health issues and intend to consolidate immunity system.

The medication centers across the globe have been closed during lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global MS therapies market based on type, route of administration, and region.

Based on type, the immunosuppressants segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the immunomodulators segment.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the Injectable, and Intravenous segment.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG., Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, f. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD., Merck KGAA, Novartis AG., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

