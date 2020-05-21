Edmonton, Alberta, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 21, 2020. Today, PowerED™ by Athabasca University (AU) launched a free online and on-demand micro-course, Navigating Extraordinary Times.

With the enactment of emergency measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many shared public spaces, including workplaces have been shut down and physical distancing has become the strange new norm. As workplaces adjust to respond to these challenges, leaders and their teams must be quick to adapt. But with all the information—and misinformation—out there, it can be overwhelming for leaders. In this situation, focusing on tangible, realistic solutions are more important than ever.

“These are extraordinary circumstances, and we wanted to create a free learning experience for leaders and teams to help them successfully navigate the new realities introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jessica Scott, Director of PowerED™.

“We hope people will find Navigating Extraordinary Times to be an informative, impactful, and fun learning experience and take away information that will help them lead more confidently now and in the future. This self-directed online micro-course provides leaders with strategies, tools, and frameworks for successfully navigating this new reality. People can work through the course at their own pace, on their own schedules and come back to the course as often as they would like.”

Within the on-demand course, topics explored include:

Reconnecting with your capacity to practice influence and control in the face of constraints and limitations

Supporting the health and wellbeing of your team through empathy and effective communication

Identifying and articulating your own feelings and emotions in connection to the present situation

Bringing intention to how you want to show up as a leader, the impact you want to have, and how you want to be remembered during this crisis

With short, highly interactive, easy-to-digest content and no mandatory requirements, you can pop in and out of the course whenever it fits into your schedule.

You’ll see how other leaders are responding to our new normal with detailed features and in-the-moment real-time polls. You can go deeper by following links throughout the course or check the appendix for additional resources, articles, videos, and more.

To learn more or to start, visit the Navigating Extraordinary Times course webpage.

About PowerED™ by Athabasca University

PowerED™, is an award-winning entrepreneurial unit within Athabasca University, that builds on the university’s rich history of online learning, flexibility, and accessibility. PowerED™ embraces innovation and next-level learning. PowerED™ focuses on assisting organizations to develop and deploy their own digital learning strategies. PowerED™ is committed to providing tangible tools and training to inspire breakthroughs—for individuals, employees, and organizations—with immediate impact. Power for Business. Power for People. Power for Good. Visit PowerED.ca.

About Athabasca University

Athabasca University (AU) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and has a long history of being a leader and innovator in distributed learning. Today, AU is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital education institutions, serving more than 43,000 students worldwide. AU offers more than 950 courses at the undergraduate, graduate, diploma, and certificate program levels in addition to online professional development. Disciplines include arts, business, health, education, and science. Committed to advancing research, AU is home to Canada’s only UNESCO Chair in Open Education, four Canada Research Chairs, and two Campus Alberta Innovates Program Chairs. As Canada’s Online University and one of the world’s first online universities, AU’s flexibility and accessibility give learners control over their educational journeys and removes barriers that restrict access to and success in university-level study no matter where they may be located. Visit AthabascaU.ca.

Jessica Proeller Athabasca University 7808870980 jproeller@athabascau.ca