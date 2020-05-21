JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced a new partnership with 1-800Accountant that provides Network Solutions and Web.com customers with a team of experienced online accountants to navigate some of the most time-consuming and complex financial aspects of running a small business.



A full suite of accounting services—including assistance with taxes, bookkeeping, payroll, and more—is now available to Network Solutions and Web.com customers in a single turnkey subscription, making taxes and accounting simple, accessible, and personal.

“We are thrilled to join forces with 1-800Accountant, one of the nation’s largest virtual accounting firms, to provide our small business customers with the tools they need to re-open and grow their business,” said Sharon Rowlands, president and CEO of Web.com Group. “This solution combines the power and convenience of technology with proactive, year-round advice from dedicated accounting professionals, giving small business owners the solutions and support they need to maximize profits while saving valuable time.”

Through this new partnership, customers can lean on a dedicated accountant to get their books in order for the upcoming tax season. The new alliance also makes it easier for Web.com customers to prepare and file a Small Business Disaster Loan application.

"We are excited to partner with Web.com Group to help small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs save time and money,” said Mike Savage, CEO of 1-800Accountant. “Small businesses of all stripes are searching for innovative solutions to simplify their tax planning and accounting, and this new partnership is specifically designed to ease the burden and help them get back to business.”

Network Solutions and Web.com customers can set up a free consultation with 1-800Accountant by visiting: www.1800accountant.com/partners/web-com . For assistance with Small Business Disaster Loans, Web.com customers can visit: www.1800accountant.com/stimulus/web-com .

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant combines the power and convenience of technology with proactive planning and advice from a team of experienced accounting professionals. Our trusted advisor model is delivered using innovative mobile and desktop technology and an unmatched accounting infrastructure with experience in all ﬁfty states and every industry. We provide small-business owners the tools, solutions, and support they need to manage and grow their business while saving time and eliminating anxiety. Learn more at: https://1800accountant.com/about

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

