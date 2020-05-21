Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc   
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69   
Net Asset Value   
The Company announces:   
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20 May 2020) of £34.72m.   
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20 May 2020) of £34.72m.   
    
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20 May 2020 was:  Number
of shares
 in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.58p 54,600,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 63.29p  
Ordinary share price 46.50p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (26.87%)  
    
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 20/05/2020   