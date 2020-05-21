New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe SMC BMC Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Resin Type ; Fiber Type ; End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894550/?utm_source=GNW



Sheet molding composite (SMC) or sheet molding compound is known as a ready to mold glass-fiber-reinforced with polyester material primarily used in compression molding.The sheet is provided by the manufacturers in the form of rolls weighing up to 1000 kg.



Alternatively, the resin coupled with related materials can be mixed on-site, according to the requirement to gain control over the chemistry and filler.This is manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped fiber, basically glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of thermoset resin, such as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin.



The longer fibers present in SMC results in better strength compared to sheet and bulk molding compounds (BMC) products.There are several applications of SMC, such as demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, structural components at low cost, automotive, and transit.



Bulk molding compound is a ready-to-mold, glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polymer material used in compression molding, along with in injection molding and transfer molding.



Based on resin type, the SMC BMC market is categorized into polyester and others.In 2018, the polyester segment dominated the European SMC BMC market; however, the other resin type segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Based on fibre type, European SMC BMC market is bifurcated into glass fibre and carbon fibre.Based on end-use industry, the SMC BMC market is segmented into automotive and transportation, aerospace, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others.



In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment accounted for the largest share in European SMC BMC market. Light-weight, corrosion resistant, and flame & heat resistance are the notable properties propelling the demand for of SMC BMC among the automotive and transportation segment.



Based on country, the European SMC BMC market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe.Germany holds the largest share in the European SMC BMC market.



The SMC BMC compounds is extensively used in various industries such as the automotive and transportation industry, aerospace, home appliances, and electrical and electronic.Rapid growth in the automotive industry, coupled with the strong presence of automotive manufacturers is projected to propel the growth of the SMC BMC market in Germany.



Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the country further boost the growth of the SMC BMC market in Germany.



ASTAR S.A., Core Molding Technologies, IDI Composites International, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., MENZOLIT, Polynt SpA, Showa Denko K.K., HGGC, LLC., Continental Structural Plastics Inc., LORENZ are among the major players in the European SMC BMC market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SMC BMC Market



COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and confirmed deaths as of March 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the SMC BMC market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.



Overall size of the European SMC BMC market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the European SMC BMC market.

