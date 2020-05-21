NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) the first direct-to-consumer telehealth platform for teeth straightening today announced the introduction of ContinuedCare, a new offering for US-based consumers whose clear aligner therapy treatment has been interrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With dental office closures for non-emergency procedures and economic impacts to some aligner providers during the pandemic, many clear aligner patients have been unable to receive the aligners, mid-course corrections or retainers they need to complete or maintain their treatment. SmileDirectClub’s ContinuedCare program will help these consumers resume treatment.



ContinuedCare patients will be able to complete treatment using SmileDirectClub’s pioneering teledentistry platform and affiliated network of 250+ board-certified dentists and orthodontists. With ContinuedCare, qualified individuals currently in clear aligner therapy with another provider may become SmileDirectClub Club Members at a reduced cost of $895 (Single Pay) or a convenient monthly payment plan of a $250 down payment and $58 per month for 12 months (SmilePay™). The program includes an updated set of doctor-prescribed, custom clear aligners and premium teeth whitening.

“Telehealth has become more important than ever for continuity of care during this pandemic. As many patients find their treatment on hold due to interrupted supply or government-mandated closures, ContinuedCare offers an option for those currently in clear aligner treatment to continue to straighten their teeth safely and remotely during the pandemic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, SmileDirectClub Chief Clinical Officer. “Expanding our telehealth platform to help these consumers get the smile they’ve always wanted safely and effectively furthers SmileDirectClub’s mission of making premium oral care more accessible.”

SmileDirectClub’s board-certified dentists and orthodontists will deliver the ContinuedCare treatment plans after reviewing the patient’s current patient records and assessing a 3D image of the patient’s teeth via either a free, easy-to-use at home impression kit ($49 value) or an in-person scan at a SmileShop. Contact ContinuedCare@SmileDirectClub.com to learn more.

