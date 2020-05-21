New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Smart Mining Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component ; Mining Type ; Hardware Type ; Software Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894549/?utm_source=GNW

The smart mining market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1986.5 Mn in 2019 to US$ 7,968.8 Mn by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the from 2020 to 2027. The consumption of industrial minerals and metals in Europe has increased in the past few years. The increasing demand for minerals and metals is leading to the rapid expansion of mining activities that drives the growth of the smart mining market in Europe. The European countries are witnessing upsurge in the middle-class population along with the rise in urbanization that offer ample opportunities for the key smart mining market players. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the smart mining market in Europe. The European mining industry excels in the underlying the development and implementation of smart mining techniques, enabling sustainable extraction and ore processing under technically and economically viable conditions, alongside meeting stringent environmental standards. Moreover, the industry is considered as one of the most innovative mining industries in the world. Discovering mining and ore dressing requires primary emphasis on the process of research and development. High-tech smart mining setups support mining extraction, exploration, and beneficiation. The mining industry in European countries also promotes advancements in the areas of environmental, health, and safety protection.

The hardware segment led the European smart mining market based on component in 2018.There has been wide demand for wearable devices in the mining industry to regulate production processes in hard rock mines, health and safety management in coal mines, and monitor environmental quality in industrial mineral mines.



For example, a smart safety helmet has been developed with methane and carbon monoxide gas sensors to warn underground coal mine workers about the concentration of harmful gases exceeding a given limit.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe smart mining market ABB Ltd, Alastri, Caterpillar Inc, SAP SE, Trimble Inc, and Hitachi Ltd are among the players operating in the Europe smart mining market.

