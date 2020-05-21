During the week of the 39th annual funeral observance of music legend Bob Marley, lyrics from Emilio Estefan and The Wailers’ new global unity anthem, “One World, One Prayer,” shine on city’s skyline along with world’s largest electronic mosaic of international flags during a nightly coronavirus crisis music and light show at the new, futuristic, 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The 60-story superstructure features one-of-a-kind LED animation system featuring mammoth montage of fluttering flags representing 132 nations. Bob Marley, founder of The Wailers, would have been 75. (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images)

On the 39th observance of the funeral of reggae music legend Bob Marley, his moniker band, The Wailers, debuts the global unity anthem, “One World, One Prayer,” with a musical tower lighting salute to COVID-19 heroes at the new, 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami on May 20, 2020. “One World, One Prayer,” was written and produced by 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan. To celebrate the premiere, the 60-story, futuristic one-of-a-kind super-structure’s 14,000 light emitting diode animation system is glowing with a gigantic ticker-tape-style read-out of the song’s title along with the world’s largest electronic mosaic of flags from around the globe. Marley was buried in Jamaica on May 21, 1981. He would have been 75. (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images)

MIAMI, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week is the 39th observance of the death of reggae music legend Bob Marley and now, during the coronavirus crisis, his moniker band, The Wailers, debuts its global unity anthem, “One World, One Prayer,” with a musical tower lighting salute to COVID-19 heroes at the new, 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami.

“One World, One Prayer,” was written and produced by 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan .

To celebrate the première, the 60-story, futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure’s one-of-a-kind, 14,300 light emitting diode animation system is glowing with a gigantic ticker-tape-style read-out of the song’s title along with the world’s largest electronic mosaic of flags from around the globe. The music and light show starts this evening -- the night after the city partially re-opened many businesses.

The lighting display will run every 30-minutes, for three-minutes, from sunset ‘til midnight, through the end of the month.

“Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the city’s soaring signature skyscraper, which serves as a brilliant beacon that pays tribute to healthcare professionals, first responders, essential workers and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus war,” explains Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “‘One World, One Prayer’ transmits a shining signal that we; the entire planet, are in this together.”

Emilio Estefan adds, “We are sending a message of ‘One World, One Prayer’ realizing that we're all the same.” He continues, “And you know something? What better way is there to convey this than with a lot of flags from all over the world? It cannot get better than that.”



About the song, Estefan explains, “I always had in my mind all these things about, you know, how people should consider everybody equal; everybody is the same; and this idea, you see it now; it's happening.”

One World, One Prayer Electronic Global Flag Display

Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignites at 7:00 p.m. with the words, “One World, One Prayer.” The lyrics are blended with a mammoth montage of fluttering flags representing 132 nations -- from Algeria to Zimbabwe and from the United States, Canada, Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the band’s home country of Jamaica and Estefan’s birthplace of Cuba, according to Miami Worldcenter Associates Founder, Art Falcone.

Shimmering through Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s center column is a 693-foot vertical light stream of flags from five continents. The building’s top floor crown is filled with a 150-foot-high by 300-foot-wide moving-medley of flags merged with a 100-yard-long scrolling image that reads, “One World, One Prayer.”



Estefan & The Wailers

Estefan, 67, produced “One World, One Prayer.” He says, it took him two-years to write, compose and complete recording the song. The music video was finalized this week.

Estefan says that he collaborated with Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley , 52, and his grandson; her son, Skip Marley , 23. Also working with Estefan are Puerto Rican musician "Farruko,” 29, Jamaican superstar " Shaggy ," 51, and original Wailer’s band member, Aston “Family Man” Barrett , 73.

“One World, One Prayer” is distributed by Sony Music. Recordings are available on an array of pay-per download websites.

Bob Marley & The Wailers

The Wailers is a reggae music band consisting of new and remaining members of the renowned Bob Marley and The Wailers musical posse. The current band includes three generations of family members.

Bob Marley was a reggae music Rastafarian icon best-known for his 1963 hit, “One Love, People Get Ready.” He and the band recorded 15 albums. Marley was also a controversial proponent of the medicinal purposes of marijuana smoking.

Marley died on May 11, 1981 in Miami of Melanoma Cancer, which was diagnosed years earlier but which he left untreated. On May 21, 1981, Marley received a state funeral in Jamaica. He was 36. If still alive, Marley would be 75.

About Emilio Estefan

The Grammy Award-winning Estefan was born in Santiago, Cuba. In 1967, at age 14, he and his father fled Cuba to Spain, escaping the Castro regime. He and his father immigrated to Miami in 1969. He started as an accordion player working for tips. He later joined The Latin Boys band and met his wife Gloria in 1975 while playing a gig at a Miami hotel.

In 1977, Emilio, Gloria and others formed the Miami Sound Machine.

Gloria Estefan is a seven-time Grammy Award winner.

Together they were nominated for a 2015 Tony Award for Best Choreography for their Broadway sensation, “Get on Your Feet. The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.”

Paramount Miami Tower Lightings

The “One World, One Prayer” presentation is another in a series of colorful, patriotic and global inspirational animation displays that started in mid-March when the coronavirus hit south Florida. “The presentations began with a nightly star-spangled light show featuring the largest L.E.D. American flag,” explains Falcone. He continues, ”The nightly lightings have evolved into global headline-grabbing events. On March 30, 2020, Paramount received worldwide attention when it orchestrated a music and light show debuting rapper Pitbull’s COVID-19 song of worldwide strength, ‘I Believe That We Will Win.’ And, on April 30, 2020, the building lit-up Gloria Estefan’s musical public service message, ‘Put on Your Mask.’”

Technologically-Advanced Lighting System

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is equipped with the world’s most technologically-advanced Color Kinetics light-emitting-diode (LED) animation system..

There are 14,300 individual light emitting diodes embedded in more than 10,000 panes of high impact glass on Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

The lighting system requires 15,000 watts of electricity, which can create a combination of 16.2-million colors. It took three years to design the lighting system and a team of 12 technicians ten months to install it.

Futuristic Tower of City-of-the-Future

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City. It is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest urban core construction project, the nation’s second-largest real estate development, and the city’s new retail, residential, restaurant, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the world’s most-heavily amenitized residential skyscraper that includes the nation’s largest elevated urban deck. It is four acres of resort-style pools, bungalows, villas, tennis courts and a soccer field overlooking downtown Miami. The urban deck is situated atop the building’s seven-story parking garage.

The building’s 60th floor Skydeck is a plunge pool oasis with a 180-degree view of the city and Biscayne Bay. The Skydeck has been designed so it can be modified in the future to serve as America’s first Jetsons-style flying car SkyPort.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter features 569 high-rise homes, including 26 penthouses. Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

The building opened in early 2020.

Miami Worldcenter is slated to be completed in 2023.

