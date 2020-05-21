Konica Minolta's AccurioPress 6136P MICR gives the 6136P product line a MICR toner and developer that will have significant impact on the financial printing market.

Ramsey, NJ, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to introduce a new addition to its product line-up – a MICR version of the AccurioPress 6136 – giving the 6136P product line a MICR toner and developer that will have significant impact on the financial printing market.

“While personal checks are on the downtrend, commercial bank checks are still in high demand, with usage in financial institutions, government agencies and educational segments,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “MICR printing represents a huge market with more than five billion checks printed annually.”

Konica Minolta partnered with TROY Group to help convert the AccurioPress 6136P to a MICR version, combining TROY’s patented MICR Toner Secure™ with its own proprietary developer bead. The toner has been extensively tested to ABA/ANSI standards. TROY Group is a worldwide leader in OEM MICR developed printers and has many patents on MICR Technology.

“Through our partnership with Konica Minolta we are setting the standard in production check printing solutions for anti-tamper payments,” said Michael Riley, Executive Vice President/General Manager at TROY Group, Inc. “We recognized the market need for a production solution to fill a void in the secure payment printing space. The AccurioPress 6136P MICR leverages Konica Minolta’s long history of print innovation and introduces TROY’s patented, MICR Toner Secure technology.”

TROY’s MICR Toner Secure, MICR developer and MICR fonts were designed specifically for use in the 6136P print engine to ensure consistent MICR quality and performance. The AccurioPress 6136P MICR combines exceptional speed and versatility with unmatched durability and reliability to deliver high-quality, tamper resistant MICR documents in high-volume production environments. TROY’s expertise in MICR toner development translates to consistent MICR character quality and the use of MICR Toner Secure guarantees The World’s Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™.

The biggest benefit of the AccurioPress 6136P MICR print solution is its print speed of 136 ppm and unique TROY MICR Toner Secure, a proven industry standard in financial check printing. The high-quality toner – engineered exclusively for the 6136 Konica Minolta engine - maximizes readability and makes toner scraping nearly impossible. Through patented security technology, red dye is released which voids the check if chemical alteration is attempted.

The printer can be specified to optimize print settings instantaneously, providing efficient paper setups with each job for up to 256 media profiles. Its 15-inch touch panel makes operating easy and affords greater visibility and operability. Operators can view and edit job tickets, create previews and print sample output to confirm results, allowing for output operations that are efficient and waste free. Advanced job management support simplifies output work and reduces labor costs.

Optional software available is AccurioPro VDP for variable data applications. The 6136P MICR production print device supports camera-based monitoring systems and document integrity software to ensure every piece prints in order.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About TROY Group, Inc.

TROY Group, Inc. is a worldwide leader of secure on-demand printing solutions. TROY solutions manage, secure, and simplify end-to-end enterprise printing environments. TROY offers application software, security printing hardware and specialized consumables for securely printing checks, money orders, transcripts, prescriptions and other important documents. TROY solutions are used by small and medium size businesses as well as large enterprises and governmental organizations to manage fraud, operational risk and comply with government regulations related to protecting information privacy.

