NEW ORLEANS, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the impact on traveling and in-person meetings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Louisiana Energy Conference (“LEC”) will be held 100% online at www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com. This year’s LEC will feature a series of 13 presentations and discussions on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 that will address key domestic and international oil and natural gas industry developments and topics.



There is no cost to participate this year but participants must register at www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com to join any of the sessions. After initial registration, to access each session, participants will only be asked to provide their email address. It is strongly suggested that participants register prior to May 27 to avoid any potential delays when registering during the days of the Conference.

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors commented, “We are pleased to welcome back many of our popular speakers from past years who will provide their views on the current state of the energy industry. We have added several new discussions we believe are particularly relevant in the current environment. This knowledgeable group of industry participants and advisors will accept questions online from registered participants during their respective presentations.

“Looking ahead to next year, we have already finalized the plans for our 2021 LEC which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans May 25 - 28, 2021, and hope you will mark your calendars to join us live and in-person then. Registration for 2021 will open later this year.”

Below is the latest agenda for the 2020 Conference. Each session will be accessed through www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com and begin on the hour and last up to 60 minutes, with any related slides posted to the LEC website. Participants will be able to submit questions online during each session. A recording of the sessions and copies of the slides will be maintained on the LEC website for 60 days after the event concludes, as appropriate.

Wednesday, May 27

8:00 am central

• JPMorgan Private Bank– Scott Schnipper, Head of Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Rates

The Unprecedented Shock to Global Oil Markets and the World Economy

9:00 am central

• Seaport Global – Michael Schmidt, Managing Director and Mike Axon, Fixed Income E&P Analyst

Seaport’s Views on Public High Yield Securities and Private Debt Placements

10:00 am central

• Simmons Energy, A Division of Piper Sandler – Pearce Hammond, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Midstream / MLP and Mark Lear, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, E&P

Simmons Energy Macro Outlook: Perspectives on E&P, OFS and Midstream Sectors

11:00 am central

• Enverus – Bernadette Johnson, Vice President, Market Intelligence

Crude and Natural Gas Market Dynamics: The Path to Recovery

Noon central

• Jones Walker LLP– Dionne Rousseau and Asher Friend, Partners in Corporate Practice Group; Jonathan Hunter, Partner - Energy

The Ongoing Impact of COVID-19 in Energy and the Economy - A Regulatory, SEC and M&A Perspective

1:00 pm central

• Kroll Bond Rating Agency - Corinne Hill, Senior Director, Corporates

KBRA’s Perspectives on the Investment Grade Bond Market, Bankruptcies and Acquisitions in the Energy Industry

2:00 pm central

• PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP – Richard Rose, Energy Advisory

Building for Success in the Low-Cycle & Beyond: Low Cost Operations and Workforce Planning

Thursday, May 28

8:00 am central

• W. David de Roode and Lockton – W. David de Roode

ESG: Is It Still Relevant in a Post-COVID-19 World?

9:00 am central

• Pareto Securities– Nadia Martin Wiggen, Partner & Analyst, Oil and Gas Research

The Road to $60 U.S. Oil

10:00 am central

• Duff & Phelps – Jed DiPaolo, Senior Advisor

The Impact of Geopolitics on the Oil and Gas Industry

11:00 am central

• IHS Markit – Raoul Leblanc, Vice President North American Unconventionals and Breanne Dougherty, Executive Director, Financial Services

Upside to the Crisis: A Look at Potential Winners from the 2020 Downturn

Noon central

• Deloitte & Touche LLP - Jonathan Traub, Managing Principal Tax Policy

Tax Policy in the Time of Coronavirus

1:00 pm central

• Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. – Justin Campeau, Portfolio Manager; P.J. Fielding, Senior Analyst; and Jody Meraz, Partner, Senior Managing Director

Renewable Energy Infrastructure: At an Inflection Point

Please visit www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com for updated Conference info and to register for this year’s event.

A special thank you to all of the firms named above for their willingness to participate and sponsor the 2020 Louisiana Energy Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on participation and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 2413 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170



Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953