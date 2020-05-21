New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Push to Talk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component ; Enterprise Size ; Network Type ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894546/?utm_source=GNW



The push to talk market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6836.2 Mn in 2019 to US$ 14413.0 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% during 2020–2027. In Europe, several most common use cases of enhanced push-to-talk (EPTT) are replacing land mobile radio (LMR) portable devices for employees. These devices can use a non-mission-critical voice solution that can be incorporated with the current LMR system, so that the current talk groups are not disrupted.



The government and defense led the push to talk market based on end user in 2019 The push to talk solutions offer an effective way of mission-critical communication through land mobile radio as well as over cellular networks.The government, defense, and public safety authorities have been a few of the initial adopters of these solutions worldwide.



Most government and defense institutions worldwide use land mobile radios for mission critical as well as non-mission critical communications. However, in the past few years, the demand for cellular network-based push to talk solutions is rising at an impressive pace in Europe, especially for non-critical communications.



The Europe Push to Talk market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe Push to Talk market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe Push to Talk Market A few of the players present in the Europe push to talk market are AT & T, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Motorola solution Inc, and Tait communication.

