TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BLOV, BREA) – Brompton Funds is pleased to announce distributions to unitholders for record dates in May and June 2020 as follows:



Record Date – May 29, 2020 and Payment Date – June 12, 2020

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.06022 Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF BREA Cdn$ 0.07527

Distributions for the May 29, 2020 record date have been adjusted to cover the period from the listing of the units of each fund on May 4, 2020 to May 31, 2020.

Record Date – June 30, 2020 and Payment Date – July 15, 2020

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.06667 Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF BREA Cdn$ 0.08333

Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF and Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF offer a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

