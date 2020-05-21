AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as GEN and the Company) company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

The Company informs that on 21 May 2020 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to delist the shares of GEN from trading on the Baltic Main List.

Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the delisting to interests of investors, the shares of GEN will be delisted on July 1, 2020 (the last trading day on the Baltic Main list of shares will be on June 30, 2020).

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on December 4, 2019 adopted decision to delist the shares of GEN from trading on Nasdaq Vilnius.

As previously announced, the mandatory buyout of GEN shares is being conducted since 18 May 2020. Shareholders of the Company must sell their shares to Ignitis Grupė within 90 calendar days. The last day when the shares can be sold under the mandatory buyout is 17 August 2020. That means that shareholders of the Company will be able to sell shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange by this date, regardless of the fact that GEN shares will be already delisted.