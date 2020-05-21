UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company informs that on 21 May 2020 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to delist the shares of the Company’s subsidiaries AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius and AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on the Baltic Main List.

Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the delisting to interests of investors, the shares of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius and AB Ignitis Gamyba will be delisted on July 1, 2020 (the last trading day on the Baltic Main list of shares will be on June 30, 2020).

The Extraordinary General Meetings of the AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius and AB Ignitis Gamyba shareholders held on December 4, 2019 adopted decision to delist the shares of the companies from trading on Nasdaq Vilnius.

As previously announced, the mandatory buyout of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius and AB Ignitis Gamyba shares is being conducted since 18 May 2020. Shareholders of the companies must sell their shares to Ignitis Grupė within 90 calendar days. The last day when the shares can be sold under the mandatory buyout is 17 August 2020. That means that shareholders of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius And Ignitis Gamyba will be able to sell shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange by this date, regardless of the fact that the companies’ shares will be already delisted.

More information: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of public relations, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt