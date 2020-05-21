Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

The Company informs that on 21 May 2020 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to delist the shares of ESO from trading on the Baltic Main List.

Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the delisting to interests of investors, the shares of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius will be delisted on July 1, 2020 (the last trading day on the Baltic Main list of shares will be on June 30, 2020).

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius shareholders held on December 4, 2019 adopted decision to delist the shares of the companies from trading on Nasdaq Vilnius.

As previously announced, the mandatory buyout of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius shares is being conducted since 18 May 2020. Shareholders of the company must sell their shares to Ignitis Grupė within 90 calendar days. The last day when the shares can be sold under the mandatory buyout is 17 August 2020. That means that shareholders of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius will be able to sell shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange by this date, regardless of the fact that the companies’ shares will be already delisted.





More information: Tomas Kavaliauskas, ESO spokesman, +370 617 51616, tomas.kavaliauskas@eso.lt





