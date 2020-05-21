New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical mask market is forecasted to reach USD 87.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the number of people with COVID-19 infections is expected to drive the global surgical masks market. According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. This, in turn, boosts the demand for surgical marks. The use of a face mask is extremely important to control such infections, especially in cases of circumventing droplet transmission. For blocking the transmission of SARS, the effectiveness of a surgical face mask is 68%. Hence, it is widely used by medical workers for the precaution of droplet transmission while caring for patients with such infections.
Rising use of surgical face masks is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Furthermore, geriatric population with chronic conditions is more prone to such infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Hence, use of surgical face masks by the geriatric population is expected to drive the global market. The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in developed and developing countries presents a lucrative opportunity for this market. According to WHO data, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in countries stood at 97,689 in Italy, 38,309 in Iran, 78,797 in Spain, 82,447 cases in China, and 122,653 in the U.S.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3090
The COVID-19 impact:
The demand for respirators, masks, gloves, and protective clothing, have increased significantly as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market positively. The employees of many sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, etc. have been supplied masks to protect them from the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to, supply chain in major suppliers like china under lockdown, the industry is facing significant challenges to ramp up the manufacturing capacities to help mitigate the supply shortage. Despite this, the manufacturers are working to full strength to supply masks across the regions to cover-up this shortage of supply. Therefore, the demand for the surgical mask market is anticipated to witness growth over the coming few years.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3090
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global surgical mask market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-mask-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
E-Prescribing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market
Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: