SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connor ( http://www.connor-consulting.com/ ), a global leader in contract compliance and software licensing today announced the appointment of Drummond Simpson as Managing Director responsible for leading the Global Finance Operational functions while supporting Alliance & Partnership development and enabling enhanced customer service delivery.



“Having worked with him during his time at Dolby, Drummond brings a professional yet personable forward-thinking approach in balancing both client and organizational requirements that support sustainable and profitable business partnerships. I look forward to partnering with someone of his caliber and am excited about the contribution and value he will bring both to Connor and to Connor’s Clients,” said Viresh Chana, CEO of Connor.

Having lived in multiple countries, Drummond joins Connor with a broad industry background and knowledge, working for Fortune 500 organizations such as IBM, Adobe, Dolby and Schneider Electric. He has fulfilled senior CFO roles, operations & compliance roles and most recently served as the Global Director leading Schneider Electrics governance & operations capabilities across the groups’ asset management & publisher compliance function. Here his focus was on large special projects, Commercial Contracting & Compliance, M&A Asset activities, and cross-functional transformation & collaboration.

Drummond holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of South Africa. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and is a chartered management accountant. Alongside other industry affiliations, Drummond has previously served as chairperson for the BSA (Africa).

“Having seen the Connor team in action and having held them in very high regard, I am very excited to be joining this group of smart motivated people. Connor’s focus on doing what they say, with integrity and laser focus on their clients' needs, these values are important to me. This resonates with people doing business together, not companies that I believe is foundational. I look forward to being a part of this and Connor's, its Clients', and Partners' ongoing success.”

