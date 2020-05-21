Company Brings Innovative Appliance Brand to Its Southern California Stores

LA HABRA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s , Southern California's premier independent SoCal Appliance, TV and Mattress retailer, today announced that they have formed a brand partnership with New Zealand-based, human-centered appliance manufacturer Fisher & Paykel (F&P). The global brand is recognized for its innovative design ethos and commitment to usability and environmental awareness in home appliances including smart refrigerators, DishDrawer™ Dishwashers, SmartDrive™ washing machines, cooktops, and more.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fisher & Paykel,” said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “At Howard’s, we believe in maintaining a holistic relationship with our brand partners, working closely to support our mutual goals. F&P’s affordable luxury appliances and commitment to product design that creatively answers customer needs align perfectly with our own customer-centric vision and dedication to carrying the best brands.”

Howard’s will immediately begin carrying Fisher & Paykel’s complete industry-leading appliance suite in their stores. They will build luxury vignettes showcasing the outstanding design and performance of F&P’s products, demonstrating how they uniquely address customer needs for modern living. The ‘store-within-a-store’ displays are intended to reinforce F&P’s focus on designing and building for the ways people live and interact.

“Fisher & Paykel is delighted to partner with Howard’s to offer our premium kitchen and laundry appliances in their stores,” said Kevin Dexter, President & COO, Fisher & Paykel Appliances North America. “Howard’s focus on the customer experience really resonated with us. We put the customer first in our designs, as they do with their sales strategy. We look forward to collaborating with the Howard’s team!”

Howard’s will open their newest location in Long Beach at the Marina Pacifica Mall in July 2020. This latest store in Howard’s portfolio will serve as an experiential showroom for featured brands to display custom vignettes. The Fisher & Paykel brand will make its partner debut at the Marina Pacifica store’s grand opening.

For more information about Howard’s appliances, TVs, and mattresses, please visit howards.com .

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Founded in 1946 when Howard Roach began repairing radios in the back of a sporting goods store in San Gabriel, California, Howard’s has grown over the past 74 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent retailer of appliances, TVs, and mattresses. With 13 locations, Howard’s is the premiere independent SoCal Appliance, TV, and Mattress retailer offering the best brands at the best price. Howard’s prides itself on three pillars of service: an unparalleled 60-day price match guarantee, expert customer service, and free next day delivery.

ABOUT FISHER & PAYKEL

Founded in New Zealand in 1934, Fisher & Paykel is a leading manufacturer of premium kitchen, outdoor, and laundry appliances. Their design heritage is based on a pioneering spirit that challenges conventional appliance design to create the world's most human-centered appliance brand. Fisher & Paykel is a global company operating in over 50 countries.

