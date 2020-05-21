Pune, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bubble tea market analysis is prophesied to gain traction on account of the increasing health concern among people and the rising adoption of bubble tea, further attributed to its health benefits. As per a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Bubble Tea Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavor (Original, Fruit, Chocolate, Coffee, and Others), and Regional Forecast till 2026,” the market value stood at USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.09% to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2026.



Global COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



What are the Highlights of the Report?

An extensive overview of the market focusing on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and positive opportunities

Detailed information on the table of segmentation along with the list of the leading segment and market figures

Current industry developments, the impact of other beverage markets on bubble tea market and possible opportunities

Current trends and other interesting insights that the market offers

Drivers & Restraints:

Low-calorie Content in Bubble Tea- Major Growth Driver

Bubble-tea witnessed immense popularity in the past few years on account of the rising prevalence of health-related issues especially among the geriatric population. This urged people to incline towards the healthy living trend, thereby increasing the popularity of healthy food and beverage products. The aforementioned factor stated above is the primary factor promoting the bubble tea market growth. Additionally, this tea has low-calorie content, is low-fat, and comes in various flavors that are further anticipated to attract more consumers, thereby boosting the market.

On the contrary, the presence of excess sugar content in bubble tea may lead to health issues, and this may pose a major threat to the market. This, coupled with the high presence of coffee lovers may also challenge the market in the forecast duration. Nevertheless, the increasing number of vegan population and the rising popularity of organic food and beverage culture is likely to create better growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key Segment:

Fruit Flavor Segment to Dominate Market with its High Nutritional Value

Based on flavor type, the fruit flavor segment earned the largest share in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance in the coming years. This is attributed to the variety in flavor, and high nutritional value and high consumer preference.





Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Earned Highest Share Owing to the Presence of High Tea Culture

Bubble tea is originally a Taiwanese drink that later gained popularity and started expanding to the other parts of the world. This acts as a major factor that helped Asia Pacific emerge dominant in the market. In 2018, Asia Pacific earned USD 757.60 million. This, coupled with the fact that tea is a highly consumed beverage in the entire region is expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years as well.

North America ranks second in this market on account of the increasing popularity of bubble tea and the rising number of health-conscious people in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Heavy Investment on Improving Functionality of Ingredients to help Players Gain Competitive Edge

The bubble tea industry is witnessing notable growth with its increasing popularity and the rising expansion of franchises all over the world. Vendors such as CuppoTee Company, Lollicup USA Inc., Chatime, Bubble Tea House Company, and Gong Cha are investing massively on research and development for producing better-flavored beverage products and launching innovative products into the market.

Besides this, other players are engaging in strategic collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Bubble Tea Market Research Report are:

ShareTea

Happylemon

Tiger Sugar Korea

Quickly

Gong Cha

ChaTime

T Bun International

Lollicup USA, Inc.

Boba Loca

Kung Fu Tea

CoCo Fresh

Bubble Tea Supply Inc.

Other vendors



Some of the Notable Industry Developments of the Bubble Tea Market include:



August 2017 – Chaitime was launched in Mumbai by Alchemist Foods Ltd. offering freshly brewed bubble tea.

June 2019 – A series of bubble tea flavors were launched by Secret Recipe. These include boba brown sugar with milk, boba kopi-C, caramel milk tea, signature fruit tea, milk tea, midnight blue, and boba cham.

August 2019 – TA Associates announced to invest in the Taiwanese bubble and milk tea company called Gong Cha Group.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers and Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Tea Consumption Trend – For Key Countries Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Expansions, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Investments

Global Bubble Tea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Black Tea Green Tea Oolong Tea White Tea By Flavor (Value) Original Fruit Flavor Chocolate Flavor Coffee Flavor Other Flavors By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





