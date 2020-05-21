BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers, today announced a partnership with Instacart to provide its mobile safety solution, Safe by ADT, to the delivery company’s 500,000 shoppers through an in-app safety feature beginning this month. The Safe by ADT platform will power Instacart’s new safety and emergency response feature, allowing shoppers to quickly and discreetly contact emergency services anytime they may feel unsafe.



Safe by ADT is a data-driven, customizable mobile safety solution that seamlessly integrates into third-party apps, providing on-the-go users with access to ADT’s 24/7 professional monitoring centers to help provide emergency assistance. Customers can connect with an ADT monitoring professional who may receive customer location, identity and other partner-specified data, such as trip or task details.

“ADT is eager to work alongside Instacart as it quickly grows and provides more ways to help keep its shoppers and customers safe with tech-based solutions like Safe by ADT,” said Leah Page, Vice President, Mobile Security & Strategic Projects at ADT. “At ADT, we believe everyone has the right to feel safe, and companies like Instacart that institute solutions like Safe by ADT are helping to create safer working experiences for hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

The new ADT-powered safety feature within the Instacart Shopper app can quickly connect shoppers to emergency services and send along incident details, including GPS location. This feature is especially critical when shoppers are unfamiliar with their surroundings or cannot describe their location to a dispatcher. Once activated, the safety feature can help emergency services to locate the shopper, even if they moved after the initial alert.

“The safety and well-being of all Instacart shoppers is our top priority,” said George O’Brien, Vice President of Shopper Product at Instacart. “With the support of ADT, we’re making it possible for shoppers to access 24/7 emergency services directly from their Instacart Shopper app, helping make sure shoppers can get assistance when they need it most.”

ABOUT INSTACART

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 350 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

ABOUT ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .