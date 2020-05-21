FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company") today announces it has licensed several of its films, including “Bad Actress” and “Exposure,” for the territory of Australia through a digital content platform that brings sellers and distributors into one online digital marketplace. The previously announced integration of this platform enables The Movie Studio to showcase its current motion picture content, accelerating the monetization and revenue stream of The Movie Studio’s assets on a digital platform and offering title discovery of feature films in pre-production to a global community of licensors.



The Movie Studio’s utilization of blockchain technology provides global marketing and licensor viewership on a 24-hour movie content access platform that expedites purchase and licensing decisions, title discovery, acquisition, sponsorship, delivery and payment that can be achieved within three to six days.

The Movie Studio is positioned as a first mover and disruptor of the fast-expanding video, advertiser, and subscriber on demand (VOD, AVOD, SVOD) sector. The video on demand market is expected to exceed $30 billion by 2022, representing an annual growth rate of 8.8%. The proliferation of smart televisions with built-in apps should continue enabling new over the top (OTT) platforms to access home and out-of-home (OOH) applications.

“The Movie Studio has a number of new projects in development and pre-production that are promising in meeting increased demand for high-quality independent motion pictures utilizing our unique '‘MovieSodes’ manufacturing process, which can greatly reduce capital expenditures,” said Gordon Scott Venters, president, CEO, founder and creator of The Movie Studio.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption via theatrical release, video on demand, foreign sales and various media devices. It is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.