WARREN, Mass., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR) today announced that it was awarded six contracts totaling $18M to provide ball valves for Block V of the Virginia Class Submarine program. The six shipsets of valves will be delivered over the next three years. CIRCOR has supplied valves for the Virginia Class submarine since the program began over 20 years ago.



CIRCOR received this award following the U.S. Navy’s recent announcement of its largest shipbuilding contract ever, awarding a $22.2 billion contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding for nine Virginia-Class Block V attack submarines.

“For over 30 years, we have had the privilege of providing America’s naval fleets with the highest quality fluid control technologies. Today’s announcement is a testament to the market-leading brands we have created in our Aerospace & Defense division,” said Tony Najjar, CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense Division President. “We are grateful for our strong and long-standing partnership with Electric Boat and look forward to expanding that partnership.”

Warren Pumps‚ a CIRCOR International brand, has been providing unique pumping applications for the U.S. military and other industrial and marine customers for nearly 110-years.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. CIRCOR has a product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands serving its customer’s most demanding applications. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.circor.com/.

About General Dynamics Electric Boat

General Dynamics Electric Boat has a workforce of more than 16,600 employees at its three primary locations in Groton and New London, Connecticut, and Quonset Point, Rhode Island. General Dynamics Electric Boat is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2018.

More information about Electric Boat is available at www.gdeb.com .

For more information about General Dynamics, please visit www.generaldynamics.com .

