WELLINGTON, Fla., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) advises investors that the U.S. Senate voted yesterday to approve sweeping new legislation that could ultimately bar many Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. exchanges. The Bill would require Chinese companies to adhere to stricter reporting guidelines.



This morning, according to a Reuters report, Chinese stock, Baidu, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BIDU) is considering delisting from the Nasdaq amid tension between the U.S. and China over investments. The Senate Bill also came just a month or so after several Chinese companies were sued by a class of shareholders for violations of federal securities laws, including but not limited to Baidu, Inc., and Chinese online education company, GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX), and Chinese online video platform, iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IQ).

The class actions against GSX, IQ and BIDU are currently pending with lead plaintiff deadlines approaching as follows:

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

Class Period: 3/29/2018 - 4/7/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/class-action-filing-deadline-barbuto-043553791.html

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Period: Investors who purchased shares after June 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 16, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/barbuto-johansson-p-gsx-techedu-150045194.html

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Class Period: 3/16/2019 - 4/7/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 22, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/baidu-litigation-barbuto-johansson-p-180352475.html

If you purchased shares of IQ, GSX or BIDU in the periods listed above, you may contact the firm.

