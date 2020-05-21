NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by A. Menarini-Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite - S.r.l., a privately-held pharmaceutical company based in Italy. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, STML shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash and a contingent value right purportedly valued at $1.00 for each STML share that they own. If you own STML shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stemline-therapeutics-inc/

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ALXN”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PTLA shareholders will receive $18.00 for each share of PTLA that they own. If you own PTLA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ii/

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES)