Washington, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An article published in the May/June 2020 issue of Essence magazine highlights a group of influential women who currently lead HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities). In the article, “HBCUs Are Our Future,” author Donna Owens sought to explore and celebrate women who lead these great institutions; how their work protects their institutions’ legacies; and how they are preparing their students for career success once they earn their degree.

The article appears in the magazine’s 50th anniversary edition and includes anecdotes from the following HBCUs:

Tuskegee University, led by Dr. Lily D. McNair

Total Economic Impact*: $242 million

LeMoyne-Owen College, led by Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller

Total Economic Impact: $40 million

Bowie State University, led by Dr. Aminta H. Breaux

Total Economic Impact: $234 million

Tennessee State University, led by Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover

Total Economic Impact: $458 million

Benedict College, led by Dr. Rosyln Clark Artis

Total Economic Impact: $130 million

Spelman College, led by Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell

Total Economic Impact: $199 million

Bennett College, led by Suzanne Elise Walsh, MS, JD

Total Economic Impact: $36 million

Statistics report that only 30% of U.S. colleges or universities are led by women. Similarly, women-led institutions constitute only 31% of HBCUs. While great strides have been made to increase gender diversity in industries across the board, the fact remains that there is still a wide gender gap in higher education and other industries.

Quoted in the article, UNCF CEO and President Dr. Michael L. Lomax notes, “It’s critically important to acknowledge diversity and the accomplishments of women, more specifically women of color, in higher education.”

Now entering into her fifth year as president of Spelman College in Georgia, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell shares insight on how the school’s Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM (backed by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense) prepares black women for careers in STEM industries.

As the first woman president of Benedict College in South Carolina, Roslyn Clark Artis, Ph.D., combines her experience as an HBCU-educated corporate executive and former president of Florida Memorial College, to make great strides for Benedict including implementing initiatives that have reduced tuition costs and increased enrollment. Artis also explains the significance in Benedict’s participation in UNCF’s Career Pathways Initiative, aimed at strengthening career placement outcomes, stating, “We want to provide learning experiences that prepare students to enter the modern workforce and global marketplace.”

“The commonality among the women highlighted in this article lies in their passion to ensure HBCUs remain an academically competitive choice for students, their sustainability goals during good and challenging times and their drive to introduce innovation on their campuses that will impact the world,” Lomax added.

The complete article is available at www.essence.com/feature/hbcus-are-our-future/.

*According to HBCUs Make America Strong: The Positive Economic Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

