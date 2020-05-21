RomReal hereby announces the results of the first quarter 2020 via the report and presentation attached to this message.
A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 9am CET tomorrow 22 May 2020.
For further information please contact:
Harris Palaondas
Investor Relations
RomReal
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
