CAMDEN, N.J., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullBloom, a leading provider of special education, behavioral health, instructional intervention, and professional development solutions, announced today a donation to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. The contribution was made in honor of company employees who passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.



“It is important we honor our colleagues who lost their lives to this pandemic,” said Jeffrey Cohen, FullBloom CEO. “A donation to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses seemed a fitting way to show our gratitude for the nurses during this time, while also paying tribute to our team members who worked every day to help children overcome learning barriers and other challenges.”

The American Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association launched the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses in March 2020. Through this initiative, the public can thank and support nurses with donations that provide direct financial assistance, aid mental health and well-being and ensure all nurses have access to the latest scientific evidence to protect themselves, prevent the spread of the infection, and provide patient care.

“There are many parallels between America’s nurses and the education and behavioral health teams at FullBloom, including a love for people and dedication to helping others,” said Kate Judge, executive director, American Nurses Foundation. “We are grateful to FullBloom for the generous donation and for the company’s great appreciation of nurses’ critical role in fighting this pandemic. Their donation will help the Foundation support critical areas where frontline nurses need immediate and ongoing support like mental well-being, direct financial assistance and national advocacy.”

For more information on donating to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, click here .

About FullBloom

FullBloom provides education and behavioral health solutions for children and their families, leading to better life outcomes, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company’s team of over 5,000 education and healthcare professionals work to achieve measurable and sustained academic and behavioral gains through evidence-based programs that include special education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services, and professional development. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, FullBloom supports tens of thousands of children and families, over 500 school districts, and more than 25,000 teachers annually across its three divisions, Catapult Learning, Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), and Little Leaves Behavioral Services. FullBloom is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED).

Press Contact

Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm for FullBloom

(215) 681-0770

jleckstrom@rosecomm.com