Credit Acceptance provides funding, receivables management, collection, sales training, and related services to automobile dealers and provides indirect financing for buyers with limited access to traditional sources of consumer credit.

On March 25, 2020, Citron Research published a report highlighting the steep increase in subprime auto loan delinquencies, accusing Credit Acceptance of “taking on riskier and lower return loans and hiding the true volatility of its earnings through aggressive accounting.” Then, on April 20, 2020, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing a delay in the filing of their quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2020. On this news, the price of Credit Acceptance shares dropped $40.71, losing almost 14% of its value in a single day.

