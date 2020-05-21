Progress Reported in Both Proprietary and Partnered Neurology Clinical Programs
Additional FDA Feedback Supports Commencement of XEN496 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in 2020
BURNABY, British Columbia, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Despite the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to report exciting progress in both our proprietary and partnered neurology programs. Over the next 12 months, we anticipate a number of important clinical and regulatory milestone events from our pipeline of innovative epilepsy treatments, and we are fortunate to have the cash runway to support our business objectives.”
Dr. Pimstone continued, “Looking specifically at our proprietary epilepsy programs, we anticipate top-line data in the first half of 2021 from the XEN1101 Phase 2b “X-TOLE” clinical trial currently underway in adult focal epilepsy, and we continue to analyze other potential clinical indications for this novel Kv7 potassium channel modulator. Importantly, over the past few months, we have also made great strides in advancing XEN496, which is our proprietary pediatric formulation of ezogabine being developed for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy. A recently completed pharmacokinetic study testing XEN496 in healthy adult volunteers demonstrates that XEN496 has similar absorption and elimination curves as the historical data for immediate release ezogabine tablets. Building on this encouraging PK data, we have also received recent FDA feedback on our XEN496 program and believe we have all the necessary input to initiate a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial in approximately 40 pediatric patients with KCNQ2-DEE later this year.”
Dr. Pimstone added, “I am proud that our partnered programs also continue to advance through development providing opportunities for milestone payments. Our collaborator, Neurocrine Biosciences, expects to file an IND in mid-2020 in order to start a Phase 2 clinical trial for NBI-921352 in SCN8A-DEE pediatric patients. In addition, Flexion Therapeutics recently announced positive pre-clinical data for FX301, a Nav1.7 inhibitor being developed in an injectable long acting formulation for control of post-operative pain, and advanced FX301 into GLP toxicology studies.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2020 were $229.7 million, compared to $141.4 million as of December 31, 2019. There were 34,956,272 common shares and 1,016,000 Series 1 Preferred Shares, which are convertible into common shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holder, subject to certain limitations, outstanding as of March 31, 2020.
Based on current assumptions, which include fully supporting the planned clinical development of XEN1101, XEN496 and XEN007, Xenon anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022, excluding any revenue generated from existing partnerships or potential new partnering arrangements.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Xenon reported total revenue of $7.1 million related to recognition of $5.8 million of deferred revenue as well as $1.2 million for research and development services from the license and collaboration agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences. There was no revenue recognized for the same period in 2019.
Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $11.8 million, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2019. The increase of $2.7 million was primarily attributable to increased spending on Xenon’s clinical development product candidates XEN496 and XEN1101, and, to a lesser extent, increased spending on pre-clinical, discovery and other internal program expenses. This was partially offset by decreased spending on XEN901, now known as NBI-921352, as clinical development costs are borne by Neurocrine Biosciences.
General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2019. The increase of $0.7 million was primarily attributable to increased stock-based compensation expense, salaries and benefits, insurance premiums and business development expenses, partially offset by a decrease in legal fees for intellectual property protection.
Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $0.5 million, consistent with $0.5 million for the same period in 2019.
Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $7.5 million, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily attributable to revenue recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 pursuant to the agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, partially offset by an increase in research and development and general and administrative expenses as compared to the same period in 2019.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact, and include statements regarding the anticipated impact and timing of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations; the timing of and results from clinical trials and pre-clinical development activities, including those related to XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007, and other proprietary products, and those related to NBI-921352, FX-301, and other partnered product candidates; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success and commercial potential of XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007 and other proprietary and partnered product candidates; the anticipated timing of IND, or IND equivalent, submissions and the initiation of future clinical trials for XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007, and other proprietary products, and those related to NBI-921352, FX-301, and other partnered candidates; the efficacy of our clinical trial designs; our ability to successfully develop and achieve milestones in the XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007 and other proprietary development programs; the timing and results of our interactions with regulators; the potential to advance certain of our product candidates directly into Phase 2 or later stage clinical trials; anticipated enrollment in our clinical trials and the timing thereof; the progress and potential of our other ongoing development programs; the potential receipt of milestone payments and royalties from our collaborators; our expectation of having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022; and the timing of potential publication or presentation of future clinical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations may be more severe and more prolonged than currently anticipated; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our or our collaborators’ product candidates; our assumptions regarding our planned expenditures and sufficiency of our cash to fund operations may be incorrect; our ongoing discovery and pre-clinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; any of our or our collaborators’ product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; regulatory agencies may not permit certain of our product candidates to advance directly into a Phase 2 or later clinical trials, may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of our or our collaborators’ clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|229,671
|$
|141,358
|Other current assets
|4,199
|3,508
|Other assets
|3,173
|2,831
|Total assets
|$
|237,043
|$
|147,697
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|8,084
|8,818
|Deferred revenue
|24,608
|29,743
|Term loan
|15,676
|4,650
|Other current liabilities
|156
|168
|Other liabilities
|541
|12,341
|Total liabilities
|$
|49,065
|$
|55,720
|Shareholders’ equity
|$
|187,978
|$
|91,977
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|237,043
|$
|147,697
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|7,078
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|11,791
|$
|9,137
|General and administrative
|3,320
|2,621
|Total operating expenses
|15,111
|11,758
|Loss from operations
|(8,033
|)
|(11,758
|)
|Other income
|548
|454
|Loss before income taxes
|(7,485
|)
|(11,304
|)
|Income tax (expense) recovery
|1
|(37
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|(7,484
|)
|(11,341
|)
|Net loss attributable to preferred shareholders
|(222
|)
|(430
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(7,262
|)
|$
|(10,911
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|33,189,733
|25,753,836
