SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, announced today that it is changing the format of its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) from an in-person meeting to a virtual one due to public health concerns surrounding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders and other community members. The original date and time of the 2020 Annual Meeting, as well as the matters to be voted on at the 2020 Annual Meeting, remain unchanged.



Although shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person, they will be able to join the virtual meeting as set forth below:

Virtual Meeting Date: Monday, June 15, 2020

Virtual Meeting Time: 9:00 a.m. (PDT)

Virtual Meeting Link: Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/96404059308

Meeting ID: 964 0405 9308

Join by telephone only

877 369 0926 US Toll-free

877 853 5247 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 964 0405 9308

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aO3gNgQ4J

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020, the record date for the 2020 Annual Meeting, are entitled to participate in the virtual meeting and will need their assigned 16-digit control number to vote shares electronically. Additionally, these shareholders can submit questions related to the matters to be voted on at the 2020 Annual Meeting during the live webcast of the meeting by using the instructions on the virtual meeting website. The control number can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or other previously received notices. Those without a control number may attend the virtual meeting as guests, but will not have the option to vote or ask questions. Technical assistance will be available for attendees who experience an issue accessing the virtual meeting. Contact information for technical support will appear on the virtual meeting website prior to the start of the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, all shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. Shareholders who have already voted their shares do not need to vote them again because of this change in meeting format. Any shareholder who has not voted prior to the day of the 2020 Annual Meeting may do so by following the applicable voting instructions on the virtual meeting website.

A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting will be available for review by interested shareholders at the offices of the Company, 233 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 280, Santa Monica, CA 90401, beginning on June 5, 2020. Please contact the Company’s Investor Relations by sending an e-mail to batkins@opiant.com, if you wish to inspect the list prior to the meeting.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

For more information visit: www.opiant.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ben Atkins

VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Batkins@opiant.com

