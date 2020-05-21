Rockville, MD, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET. MacroGenics management will be joined by external guest presenters to review the preliminary clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1 studies of MGD013 and MGC018 that are part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program .

To participate in the MacroGenics ASCO 2020 Conference Call, please dial (833) 651-1036 (domestic) or (918) 922-6233 (international) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 7765546. The listen-only audio and slide webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

Selected Presentations at ASCO to be Reviewed on Conference Call

﻿A phase I, first-in-human, open-label, dose-escalation study of MGD013, a bispecific DART molecule binding PD-1 and LAG-3, in patients with unresectable or metastatic neoplasms (Abstract #3004)

Preliminary dose escalation results from a phase I/II, first-in-human study of MGC018 (anti-B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate) in patients with advanced solid tumors (Abstract #3071, Poster #135)

About MGD013

MGD013 is an investigational, first-in-class bispecific, tetravalent DART® molecule targeting PD-1 and LAG-3. MGD013 has been engineered to concomitantly or independently bind to PD-1 and LAG-3 and disrupt these non-redundant inhibitory pathways to further restore exhausted T-cell function. MGD013 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose expansion study as monotherapy in several tumor types, including both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, and in combination with margetuximab, an investigational Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody targeting HER-2, in a cohort of patients with advanced HER2-positive cancers (NCT03219268). MGD013 will also be evaluated in combination with margetuximab and chemotherapy as part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY study in patients with HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (NCT04082364). MacroGenics’ regional partner in Greater China, Zai Lab, plans to participate in MAHOGANY and is also evaluating MGD013 independently in Phase 1 combination studies with niraparib, a PARP inhibitor, and brivanib, a dual target tyrosine kinase inhibitor of the VEGF and FGF receptors, for the study of advanced gastric cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma, respectively.

About MGC018

MGC018 is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is designed to target solid tumors expressing B7-H3, a protein in the B7 family of immune regulator proteins. B7-H3 is widely expressed on many different solid tumor types, with limited expression on normal tissues. Over-expression of B7-H3 is associated with disease severity, risk of recurrence, and reduced survival. MGC018 uses a synthetic duocarmycin-based payload with a cleavable peptide linker that was licensed from Byondis (formerly Synthon Biopharmaceuticals). Duocarmycins are potent cell cycle independent DNA-damaging alkylating agents and are not subject to multi-drug resistance. MGC018 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT03729596).

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company's therapeutic candidates, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the novel coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19), and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

