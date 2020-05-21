Dallas, Texas, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of four cents ($0.04) per share on its common stock, payable on June 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.

NL Industries also announced that at its 2020 annual shareholder meeting held today its shareholders had:

elected each of Loretta J. Feehan, Robert D. Graham, John E. Harper, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr. and Thomas P. Stafford as a director for a one-year term; and

adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2020 annual meeting.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and titanium dioxide products businesses.

* * * * *

SOURCE: NL Industries, Inc. CONTACT: Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700