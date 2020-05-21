SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the first quarter ended April 26, 2020, of $3.08 billion, up 39 percent from $2.22 billion a year earlier, and down 1 percent from $3.11 billion in the previous quarter.
GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.47, up 130 percent from $0.64 a year ago, and down 4 percent from $1.53 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.80, up 105 percent from $0.88 a year earlier, and down 5 percent from $1.89 in the previous quarter.
NVIDIA completed its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. on April 27, 2020, for a transaction value of $7 billion. It also transitioned its GPU Technology Conference to an all-digital format, drawing more than 55,000 registered participants, while NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote videos were viewed 3.8 million times in their first three days.
“As the world battles COVID-19, we salute the first responders, healthcare workers, and service workers who courageously step in harm’s way to save lives and keep the world going,” Huang said. “We also thank the scientists around the world racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19.
“NVIDIA had an excellent quarter. The acquisition of Mellanox expands our cloud and data center opportunity. We raised the bar for AI computing with the launch and shipment of our Ampere GPU. And our digital GTC conference attracted a record number of developers, highlighting the accelerating adoption of NVIDIA GPU computing.
“Our Data Center business achieved a record and its first $1 billion quarter. NVIDIA is well positioned to advance the most powerful technology forces of our time – cloud computing and AI,” he said.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, NVIDIA paid dividends of $98 million. Due to current market uncertainties, NVIDIA is evaluating the timing of resuming share repurchases and will remain nimble based on market conditions. NVIDIA is currently authorized to repurchase up to $7.24 billion in shares through December 2022. It remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend.
Q1 Fiscal 2021 Summary
|GAAP
|($ in millions, except earnings per share)
|Q1 FY21
|Q4 FY20
|Q1 FY20
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Revenue
|$3,080
|$3,105
|$2,220
|Down 1%
|Up 39%
|Gross margin
|65.1%
|64.9%
|58.4%
|Up 20 bps
|Up 670 bps
|Operating expenses
|$1,028
|$1,025
|$938
|--
|Up 10%
|Operating income
|$976
|$990
|$358
|Down 1%
|Up 173%
|Net income
|$917
|$950
|$394
|Down 3%
|Up 133%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$1.47
|$1.53
|$0.64
|Down 4%
|Up 130%
|Non-GAAP
|($ in millions, except earnings per share)
|Q1 FY21
|Q4 FY20
|Q1 FY20
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Revenue
|$3,080
|$3,105
|$2,220
|Down 1%
|Up 39%
|Gross margin
|65.8%
|65.4%
|59.0%
|Up 40 bps
|Up 680 bps
|Operating expenses
|$821
|$810
|$753
|Up 1%
|Up 9%
|Operating income
|$1,205
|$1,220
|$557
|Down 1%
|Up 116%
|Net income
|$1,120
|$1,172
|$543
|Down 4%
|Up 106%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$1.80
|$1.89
|$0.88
|Down 5%
|Up 105%
NVIDIA’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 includes the impact from the acquisition of Mellanox, which closed on the first day of the second quarter. The combined second quarter outlook is as follows:
Highlights
Since its previous earnings report, NVIDIA has achieved progress in these areas:
Gaming
Data Center
Professional Visualization
Automotive
COVID-19 Efforts
CFO Commentary
Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, as well as a presentation of first-quarter earnings, are available at http://investor.nvidia.com/.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, http://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income net, non-GAAP other expense net, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. In order for NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, legal settlement costs, losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI ― the next era of computing ― with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: saluting first responders, healthcare workers and service workers and thanking scientists; Mellanox expanding our cloud and data center opportunities; raising the bar for AI computing with Ampere; digital GTC attracting record attendance and highlighting the accelerating adoption of NVIDIA GPU computing; NVIDIA’s position to advance cloud computing and AI; NVIDIA’s capital return program and evaluating the timing of share repurchases; the impact of COVID-19; NVIDIA’s next quarterly cash dividend; NVIDIA’s financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, including the impact of the Mellanox acquisition; NVIDIA’s expected tax rates for the second quarter of fiscal 2021; NVIDIA’s expectation to generate variability from excess tax benefits or deficiencies; our operating expenses for the full year; Mellanox’s expected contribution to our revenue; NVIDIA projects being used for COVID-19 research; NVIDIA Merlin democratizing AI-based deep recommender systems; and the benefits, abilities and impact of: the RTX Studio lineup and GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs; NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA DGX A100, EGX A100, EGX Jetson Xavier NX, NVIDIA Jarvis, NVIDIA CUDA, Quadro, NVIDIA Parabricks, collaborating with the open-source community for Apache Spark 3.0, Mellanox ConnectX-6 SmartNIC, NVIDIA Merlin, DLSS 2.0 and what it allows, launching Minecraft with RTX, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Xpeng P7 using NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier AI compute platform and when deliveries will begin; the number of games waiting to get on NVIDIA GeForceNOW; the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium and accelerating COVID-related research; NVIDIA Jarvis enabling companies to offer real-time language-based customized AI-services; global OEMs releasing new laptops, bringing RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs to laptops for the first time and enabling RTX 2060 laptops at low price points; and VRED 2021 giving designers the ability to create with ray tracing and AI-powered denoising are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, Quadro DGX A100, DRIVE AGX Xavier, EGX A100, GeForce NOW, GeForce RTX SUPER, Mellanox ConnectX-6, Mellanox SmartNIC, NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA AGX, NVIDIA CUDA, NVIDIA DGX A100, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier, NVIDIA EGX Edge AI, NVIDIA EGX Jetson Xavier, NVIDIA Jarvis, NVIDIA Merlin, NVIDIA Parabricks, and NVIDIA RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|April 26,
|April 28,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|3,080
|$
|2,220
|Cost of revenue
|1,076
|924
|Gross profit
|2,004
|1,296
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|735
|674
|Sales, general and administrative
|293
|264
|Total operating expenses
|1,028
|938
|Income from operations
|976
|358
|Interest income
|31
|44
|Interest expense
|(25
|)
|(13
|)
|Other, net
|(1
|)
|-
|Other income, net
|5
|31
|Income before income tax
|981
|389
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|64
|(5
|)
|Net income
|$
|917
|$
|394
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.49
|$
|0.65
|Diluted
|$
|1.47
|$
|0.64
|Weighted average shares used in per share computation:
|Basic
|614
|607
|Diluted
|622
|616
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|April 26,
|January 26,
|2020
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|16,354
|$
|10,897
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,907
|1,657
|Inventories
|1,128
|979
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|195
|157
|Total current assets
|19,584
|13,690
|Property and equipment, net
|1,715
|1,674
|Operating lease assets
|595
|618
|Goodwill
|628
|618
|Intangible assets, net
|80
|49
|Deferred income tax assets
|533
|548
|Other assets
|119
|118
|Total assets
|$
|23,254
|$
|17,315
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|761
|$
|687
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|1,142
|1,097
|Total current liabilities
|1,903
|1,784
|Long-term debt
|6,959
|1,991
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|519
|561
|Other long-term liabilities
|774
|775
|Total liabilities
|10,155
|5,111
|Shareholders' equity
|13,099
|12,204
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|23,254
|$
|17,315
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|April 26,
|April 28,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|917
|$
|394
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|224
|178
|Depreciation and amortization
|107
|91
|Deferred income taxes
|16
|(42
|)
|Other
|4
|(2
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(249
|)
|182
|Inventories
|(151
|)
|153
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(8
|)
|5
|Accounts payable
|71
|(123
|)
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|(32
|)
|(129
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|10
|13
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|909
|720
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|1
|26
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|-
|2,219
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(861
|)
|(622
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets
|(155
|)
|(128
|)
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|(34
|)
|-
|Investments and other, net
|(6
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(1,055
|)
|1,495
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs
|4,979
|-
|Proceeds related to employee stock plans
|88
|83
|Payments related to tax on restricted stock units
|(222
|)
|(211
|)
|Dividends paid
|(98
|)
|(97
|)
|Other
|(3
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|4,744
|(225
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|4,598
|1,990
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|10,896
|782
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|15,494
|$
|2,772
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|April 26,
|January 26,
|April 28,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|2,004
|$
|2,015
|$
|1,296
|GAAP gross margin
|65.1%
|64.9%
|58.4%
|Stock-based compensation expense (A)
|21
|12
|4
|Acquisition-related and other costs
|1
|-
|-
|Legal settlement costs
|-
|3
|10
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|2,026
|$
|2,030
|$
|1,310
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|65.8%
|65.4%
|59.0%
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,028
|$
|1,025
|$
|938
|Stock-based compensation expense (A)
|(203
|)
|(208
|)
|(174
|)
|Acquisition-related and other costs
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|(10
|)
|Legal settlement costs
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|821
|$
|810
|$
|753
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|976
|$
|990
|$
|358
|Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations
|229
|230
|199
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|1,205
|$
|1,220
|$
|557
|GAAP other income, net
|$
|5
|$
|26
|$
|31
|Losses from non-affiliated investments
|3
|-
|-
|Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount
|1
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP other income, net
|$
|9
|$
|26
|$
|31
|GAAP net income
|$
|917
|$
|950
|$
|394
|Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|232
|230
|199
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (B)
|(29
|)
|(8
|)
|(50
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|1,120
|$
|1,172
|$
|543
|Diluted net income per share
|GAAP
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.53
|$
|0.64
|Non-GAAP
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.89
|$
|0.88
|Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation
|622
|621
|616
|GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|909
|$
|1,465
|$
|720
|Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets
|(155
|)
|(144
|)
|(128
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|754
|$
|1,321
|$
|592
|(A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following:
|Three Months Ended
|April 26,
|January 26,
|April 28,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue
|$
|21
|$
|12
|$
|4
|Research and development
|$
|134
|$
|140
|$
|114
|Sales, general and administrative
|$
|69
|$
|68
|$
|60
|(B) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
|Q2 FY2021
Outlook
|($ in millions)
|GAAP gross margin
|58.6
|%
|Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs
|7.4
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|66.0
|%
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,515
|Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs
|(475
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,040
|GAAP other expense, net
|$
|50
|Interest expense from amortization of debt discount and other costs
|(5
|)
|Non-GAAP other expense, net
|$
|45
|FY2021
Outlook
|($ in millions)
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|5,700
|Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs
|(1,600
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|4,100
