TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premiere consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. All financial results are stated in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.
“The health crisis caused by COVID-19 that began during the first quarter of 2020 was one of many challenges the Company overcame this quarter,” stated Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf. “I am proud of the team’s ability to pivot our operations, retail model, and product line, to help re-establish Golden Leaf as a market leader in Oregon and generate record revenues.”
Q1 Financial Highlights:
“The Company continues to take a more disciplined approach to growth and working capital utilization, resulting in better supply chain control in purchasing, inventory management and production,” continued Yapp. “We have extended terms with vendors, dramatically improved warehouse efficiencies and collections, reduced receivables, and cut operating expenses.”
Q1 Business Highlights:
Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 30, 2020 Financial Results
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1 2020”), total revenue from continuing operations was $4.7 million, as compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2019 (“Q1 2019”). The 19% year-over-year increase largely reflects improvements in the Oregon retail and wholesale businesses. Gross profit was $1.7 million, or 37% of total revenue for Q1 2020, compared with $1.4 million, or 37% of total revenue, in Q1 2019.
Operating expenses were $3.3 million for Q1 2020, compared with $4.4 million in Q1 2019, an improvement of $1.1 million, or 26%. Cash-based operating expenses of $2.6 million in Q1 2020 were 53% of total revenue, compared with $3.4 million in Q1 2019, or 87% of total revenue. The reduction in operating expenses was due primarily to decreased salaries, wages, and share-based compensation and more significant than the cost reduction measures that were taken in Q1 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.9 million for Q1 2020, compared with a loss of $2.0 million for Q1 2019, a 55% improvement. This measure is primarily driven by the increase in gross profit and the reduction in cash-based operating expenses for the period. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business. Net loss from continuing operations for Q1 2020 was $2.5 million, compared to $3.1 million for Q1 2019, driven primarily by increased gross profit. See the management discussion and analysis for Q1 2020 as filed on SEDAR for a description of Adjusted EBITDA.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company offers, directly and through its partners, over 100 SKUs across 13 product lines in three jurisdictions: Oregon, California, and Nevada.
|GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.
|Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
|As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|CURRENT
|Cash
|$
|1,543,102
|$
|3,531,202
|Accounts receivable
|Note 6
|259,424
|167,178
|Other receivables
|Note 6
|452,273
|447,901
|Income tax recoverable
|6,497
|74,034
|Sales tax recoverable
|283,331
|271,866
|Biological assets
|Note 8
|183,928
|88,078
|Inventory
|Note 8
|3,705,769
|2,965,304
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|558,469
|325,329
|Total current assets
|6,992,793
|7,870,892
|Property, plant and equipment
|Note 9
|3,412,671
|3,723,489
|Notes receivable
|Note 7
|919,488
|919,488
|Right-of-use assets, net
|Note 10
|4,400,294
|4,333,064
|Intangible assets
|Note 11
|10,737,423
|10,737,423
|Goodwill
|Note 11
|4,056,172
|4,056,172
|Total assets
|30,518,841
|31,640,528
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|2,135,555
|1,564,982
|Interest payable
|304,699
|125,900
|Income taxes payable
|314,789
|-
|Deferred income tax payable
|248,852
|248,852
|Sales tax payable
|11,282
|187,520
|Current portion of long-term debt
|Note 13
|76,173
|82,404
|Lease liability
|Note 13
|920,877
|843,238
|Total current liabilities
|4,012,227
|3,052,896
|Long term debt
|Note 13
|29,952
|29,952
|Long term lease liability
|Note 13
|4,185,920
|4,090,806
|Convertible debentures carried at fair value
|Note 12
|4,706,141
|4,706,141
|Consideration payable - cash portion
|Note 13
|4,286,978
|4,218,866
|Consideration payable - equity portion
|Note 13
|4,897,507
|4,940,667
|Total liabilities
|22,118,725
|21,039,328
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Share capital
|Note 14
|147,873,002
|147,763,499
|Warrant reserve
|Note 15
|1,553,850
|1,980,217
|Share option reserve
|Note 16
|4,082,010
|4,181,350
|Contributed surplus
|59,940
|59,940
|Deficit
|(145,168,686
|)
|(143,383,806
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|8,400,116
|10,601,200
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|30,518,841
|$
|31,640,528
|GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.
|Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Gain (Loss) (Unaudited)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
|(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Product sales
|Note 21
|$
|4,239,582
|$
|3,728,959
|Consulting revenue
|Note 21
|430,722
|202,070
|Total Revenue
|4,670,304
|3,931,029
|Inventory expensed to cost of sales
|Note 8, 21
|2,964,192
|2,364,969
|Production costs
|Note 21
|0
|128,577
|Gross margin, excluding fair value items
|1,706,112
|1,437,484
|(Gain) loss on changes in fair value of biological assets
|Note 8, 21
|(20,714
|)
|-
|Gross profit
|1,726,826
|1,437,484
|Expenses
|General and administration
|2,045,274
|2,774,831
|Share based compensation
|Note 16
|129,579
|411,926
|Sales and marketing
|535,026
|628,685
|Depreciation and amortization
|Note 9
|568,345
|630,849
|Total expenses
|3,278,224
|4,446,291
|Loss before items noted below
|(1,551,398
|)
|(3,008,807
|)
|Interest expense
|551,101
|731,001
|Transaction costs
|-
|6,108
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|Note 9
|7,822
|(16,945
|)
|Other income
|(28,438
|)
|(141,197
|)
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|(499,662
|)
|Gain on change in fair value of convertible debentures
|Note 12
|-
|(36,169
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,081,883
|)
|(3,051,943
|)
|Current income tax expense
|358,283
|11,624
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(2,440,166
|)
|$
|(3,063,567
|)
|Income from discontinued operations
|Note 7
|-
|17,524
|Net loss
|$
|(2,440,166
|)
|$
|(3,046,043
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|-
|892,214
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(2,440,166
|)
|$
|(3,938,257
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|859,890,063
|534,900,058
|Adjusted EBITDA
|For the three months ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,081,883
|)
|(3,051,943
|)
|Adjustments:
|Net impact, fair value of biological assets
|(20,714
|)
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|568,345
|630,849
|Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments
|-
|(535,831
|)
|Share based compensation
|129,579
|411,926
|Interest expense, net
|551,101
|731,001
|Transaction costs
|-
|6,108
|Impairments and other
|(28,438
|)
|(141,197
|)
|Loss on disposal
|7,822
|(16,945
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA loss
|$
|(874,188
|)
|$
|(1,966,032
|)
