VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2020 (“Fiscal 2020”). All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.



Despite the extended shut-down during the three months ended March 31, 2020 (“Q4 Fiscal 2020”) due to COVID-19, the Company was able to achieve full year production target, surpassing its Fiscal 2020 guidance. As reported in the Company’s news release dated May 7, 2020, the Company’s operations were ramped up to full capacity in March 2020 with no employee infection and the Company is in full compliance with government measures to prevent spread of COVID-19.

FISCAL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Silver, lead and zinc production surpassed annual guidance by 3%, 3% and 17% respectively;





Ore mined down 2% to 885,830 tonnes compared to the prior year;





Sold approximately 6.3 million ounces of silver, 3,300 ounces of gold, 65.3 million pounds of lead, and 25.4 million pounds of zinc, representing a decrease of 2% and 6% in silver and gold sold and an increase of 1% and 12% in lead and zinc sold compared to the prior year;





Revenue of $158.8 million, down 7%, compared to $170.5 million in the prior year;





Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $34.3 million or $0.20 per share compared to $39.7 million or $0.23 per share in the prior year. Excluding the impairment reversal of $9.2 million recorded in Fiscal 2019, the net income to equity shareholders in Fiscal 2020 was up 6% compared to the adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders 1 of $32.2 million, or $0.19 per share, in the prior year. In Fiscal 2020, the Company’s consolidated financial results were impacted mainly by operations in China being suspended for an extra month in Q4 Fiscal 2020 due to COVID-19;





of $32.2 million, or $0.19 per share, in the prior year. In Fiscal 2020, the Company’s consolidated financial results were impacted mainly by operations in China being suspended for an extra month in Q4 Fiscal 2020 due to COVID-19; Cash cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of negative $1.91 compared to negative $4.29 in the prior year;





, net of by-product credits, of negative $1.91 compared to negative $4.29 in the prior year; All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of $6.86, compared to $3.52 in the prior year;





, net of by-product credits, of $6.86, compared to $3.52 in the prior year; Cash flow from operations of $77.2 million, up 10% compared to $70.4 million in the prior year;





Paid $4.3 million of dividends to the Company’s shareholders, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year;





Invested $7.0 million in New Pacific Metals Corp. (“NUAG”) to maintain the Company’s ownership interest at 28.8%; and





Strong balance sheet with $142.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $27.2 million or 24% compared to $115.3 million as at March 31, 2019.

1 Alternative performance (Non-IFRS) measure. Please refer to section 13 of the corresponding MD&A for reconciliation.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q4 FISCAL 2020

Ore mined down 34% to 106,595 tonnes compared to the prior year quarter;





Sold approximately 0.8 million ounces of silver, 500 ounces of gold, 9.7 million pounds of lead, and 3.1 million pounds of zinc, down 39%, 29%, 24%, and 58% respectively, compared to approximately 1.3 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 12.7 million pounds of lead, and 7.3 million pounds of zinc in the prior year quarter.





Revenue of $18.9 million, down 46% compared to $35.0 million in the prior year quarter;





Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $3.2 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to the adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of $4.6 million or $0.03 per share, in the prior year quarter. In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the Company’s consolidated financial results were impacted mainly by the decrease in metal prices and operations in China being suspended for an extra month due to COVID-19;





Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of negative $0.85 compared to negative $3.97 in the prior year quarter;





All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $15.17, compared to $4.49 in the prior year quarter; and





Cash flow from operations of $6.3 million, compared to $8.3 million in the prior year quarter.

FINANCIALS

1. Fiscal 2020 vs. Fiscal 2019

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Fiscal 2020 was $34.3 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $39.7 million or $0.23 per share in Fiscal 2019. Excluding the impairment reversal of $9.2 million recorded in Fiscal 2019, the net income attributable to equity shareholders in Fiscal 2020 was up 6% compared to the adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of $32.2 million, or $0.19 per share in Fiscal 2019.

In Fiscal 2020, the Company’s consolidated financial results were mainly impacted by i) operations in China being suspended for an extra month in Q4 Fiscal 2020 due to COVID-19; ii) an increase of 1% and 12% in lead and zinc sold, offset by a 2% decrease in silver sold, respectively; iii) an increase of 7%, in the realized selling price for silver, offset by decreases of 19% and 32% in the realized selling prices for lead and zinc, respectively; and iv) an increase of $2.7 million in foreign exchange gain arising from the appreciation of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar.

Revenue in Fiscal 2020 was $158.8 million, down $11.7 million compared to $170.5 million in Fiscal 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the realized selling prices for lead and zinc. Revenue from silver and gold was $84.9 million and $3.9 million, up 5% and 7%, respectively, compared to $80.7 million and $3.6 million in Fiscal 2019, while revenue from lead and zinc was $52.0 million and $15.8 million, down 19% and 24%, compared to $64.1 and 20.7 million in Fiscal 2019.

Production costs expensed in Fiscal 2020 were $62.0 million, a slight decrease compared to $62.5 million in Fiscal 2019. The production costs expensed represent approximately 900,000 tonnes of ore processed and expensed at a cost of $68.91 per tonne, compared to approximately 893,000 tonnes at $69.92 per tonne in Fiscal 2019.

Mineral resource taxes in Fiscal 2020 were $4.5 million, compared to $4.9 million in Fiscal 2019, and the decrease was mainly due to lower revenue.

Government fees and other taxes in Fiscal 2020 were $2.1 million compared to $2.7 million in Fiscal 2019. Government fees and other taxes are comprised of environmental protection fees, surtaxes on value-added tax, land usage levies, stamp duties and other miscellaneous levies, duties and taxes imposed by the state and local Chinese governments.

Income from mine operations in Fiscal 2020 was $59.4 million, or 37% of revenue, compared to $70.9 million or 42% of revenue in Fiscal 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the realized selling prices for lead and zinc. Income from mine operations at the Ying Mining District was $54.1 million or 41% of revenue, compared to $65.2 million or 46% of revenue in Fiscal 2019. Income from mine operations at the GC Mine was $5.7 million or 21% of revenue, compared to $7.5 million or 26% of revenue in Fiscal 2019.

General and administrative expenses in Fiscal 2020 were $20.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 6%, compared to $19.0 million in Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $0.7 million in share-based compensation expenses and an increase of $0.7 million in amortization and depreciation expenses. General and administrative expenses include corporate administrative expenses of $10.1 million (Fiscal 2019 - $9.5 million) and mine administrative expenses of $10.1 million (Fiscal 2019 - $9.6 million).

Income tax expenses in Fiscal 2020 were $8.9 million, compared to $20.9 million in Fiscal 2019. The income tax expense recorded in Fiscal 2020 included a current income tax expense of $5.6 million (Fiscal 2019 - $17.8 million) and a deferred income tax expense of $3.3 million (Fiscal 2019 - $3.1 million). The current income tax included $2.8 million of withholding tax (Fiscal 2019 - $5.2 million), which was paid at a rate of 10% on dividends and interest distributed out of China. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to the tax benefit realized arising from the disposal of the XHP project and less income from mine operations.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in Fiscal 2020 was $77.2 million, up $6.9 million or 10% compared to $70.4 million in Fiscal 2019.

The Company ended the fiscal year with $142.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $27.2 million or 24%, compared to $115.3 million as at March 31, 2019.

Working capital as at March 31, 2020 was $130.4 million, an increase of $33.4 million or 34%, compared to $97.0 million as at March 31, 2019.

2. Q4 Fiscal 2020 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2019

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q4 Fiscal 2020 was $3.2 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $12.1 million or $0.07 per share in Q4 Fiscal 2019. Excluding the impairment reversal of $9.2 million recorded in Q4 Fiscal 2019, the adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders was $4.6 million or $0.03 per share in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Compared to the prior year quarter, the Company’s consolidated financial results in Q4 Fiscal 2020 were mainly impacted by the following: i) operations in China being suspended for an extra month due to COVID-19; ii) a decrease of 3%, 26%, and 32% in the net realized selling price of silver, lead and zinc; and iii) a foreign exchange gain of $5.4 million recorded arising from the appreciation of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar.

Revenue in Q4 Fiscal 2020 was $18.9 million, down 46%, compared to $35.0 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower production and the decrease in net realized selling prices. Revenue from silver and gold was $9.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively, compared to $16.7 million and $0.8 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019, while revenue from base metals was $8.4 million, compared to $17.5 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Production costs expensed in Q4 Fiscal 2020 were $8.3 million, compared to $13.0 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The decrease was mainly due to less metal sold in the current quarter. The production costs expensed in Q4 Fiscal 2019 represent approximately 121,000 tonnes of ore processed and expensed at a cost of $68.93 per tonne, compared to 174,000 tonnes at a cost of $74.80 per tonne in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Income from mine operations in Q4 Fiscal 2020 was $3.2 million or 17% of revenue, compared to $13.6 million or 39% of revenue in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in metal sold and realized selling prices. Income from mine operations at the Ying Mining District was $3.1 million or 20% of revenue, compared to $12.2 million or 44% of revenue in Q4 Fiscal 2019. Income from mine operations at the GC Mine was $0.2 million or 7% of revenue, compared to $1.7 million or 24% of revenue in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Cash flows provided by operating activities in Q4 Fiscal 2020 were $6.3 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, compared to $8.3 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT

1. Fiscal 2020 vs. Fiscal 2019

In Fiscal 2020, on a consolidated basis, the Company mined 885,830 tonnes of ore, a decrease of 2% or 20,964 tonnes, compared to 906,794 tonnes in Fiscal 2019. Ore milled in Fiscal 2020 was 892,215 tonnes, a decrease of 2% or 16,631 tonnes compared to 908,846 tonnes in Fiscal 2019.

The Company sold approximately 6.3 million ounces of silver, 3,300 ounces of gold, 65.3 million pounds of lead, and 25.4 million pounds of zinc, representing a decrease of 2% and 6% in silver and gold sold and an increase of 1% and 12% in lead and zinc sold, respectively, compared to 6.4 million ounces of silver, 3,500 ounces of gold, 64.8 million pounds of lead, and 22.7 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2019.

In Fiscal 2020, the consolidated total mining cost and cash mining cost were $76.25 and $54.90 per tonne, up 2% and down 1%, respectively, compared to $74.98 and $55.35 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2019. The decrease in the cash mining cost was mainly due to a decrease of 5% in mining preparation costs, offset by an increase of 3% in direct mining contractors’ cost.

The consolidated total milling cost and cash milling cost were $13.17 and $11.36 per tonne, down 6% and 3%, respectively, compared to $13.99 and $11.69 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2019. The improvement in the cash milling cost was mainly due to decreases of 4% in utility costs and 6% in raw material costs.

The consolidated cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Fiscal 2020 was $68.91, a decrease of 1% compared to $69.92 in Fiscal 2019 and 4% below the Company’s annual guidance. The consolidated all-in sustaining production cost per tonne of ore processed was $125.29, an increase of 5% compared to $119.48 in Fiscal 2019, but in line with the Company’s annual guidance.

In Fiscal 2020, the consolidated cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $1.91, compared to negative $4.29 in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to a decrease of $15.9 million in by-product credits. The decrease in by-product credits was mainly due to a decrease of 19% and 32%, respectively, in net realized selling prices for lead and zinc, partially offset by an increase of 1% and 12% in lead and zinc sold. Sales from lead and zinc in Fiscal 2020 amounted to $67.7 million, a decrease of $17.1 million, compared to $84.8 million in Fiscal 2019.

The consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $6.86, compared to $3.52 in Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the cash cost per ounce of silver as discussed above and an increase of $4.7 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

2. Q4 Fiscal 2020 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2019

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the Company mined 106,595 tonnes of ore, a decrease of 34%, compared to 161,400 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2019. Ore milled in Q4 Fiscal 2020 was 102,431 tonnes, a decrease of 36% compared to 159,904 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the Company sold approximately 0.8 million ounces of silver, 500 ounces of gold, 9.7 million pounds of lead, and 3.1 million pounds of zinc, down 39%, 29%, 24%, and 58%, respectively, compared to approximately 1.3 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 12.7 million pounds of lead, and 7.3 million pounds of zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the consolidated total mining cost and cash mining cost were $75.91 and $53.26 per tonne, down 5% and 7%, respectively, compared to $80.22 and $57.55 per tonne in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The consolidated total milling cost and cash milling cost in Q4 Fiscal 2020 were $15.67 and $13.10 per tonne, down 11% and 10%, respectively, compared to $17.58 and $14.53 per tonne in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The consolidated all-in sustaining production cost per tonne was $188.57, up 37%, compared to $138.01 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to lower production resulting in higher per tonne fixed cost allocation. The all-in sustaining production cost in Q4 Fiscal 2020 was $19.6 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, compared to $22.2 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the consolidated cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $0.85, compared to negative $3.97 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to a decrease of $9.2 million in by-product credits.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $15.17, compared to $4.49 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to i) a decrease of $9.2 million in by-product credits; ii) less silver sold resulting in a higher per ounce cost, and partially offset by iii) a decrease of $2.2 million in all-in sustaining production cost.

3. Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China

Ying Mining District Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Year ended March 31, March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 2020 2019 Ore Mined (tonne) 69,379 176,149 176,085 176,584 111,032 598,197 622,576 Ore Milled (tonne) 69,188 175,488 179,248 177,681 107,039 601,605 619,851 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 297 296 306 330 324 309 311 Lead (%) 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.4 Zinc (%) 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 Recoveries Silver (%) 95.3 96.1 96.2 95.8 95.5 96.0 95.8 Lead (%) 95.7 96.3 95.7 95.9 96.1 95.9 95.7 Zinc (%) 67.7 70.3 58.6 58.3 63.7 63.2 54.1 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 711 1,475 1,711 1,662 1,141 5,558 5,764 Gold (in thousands of ounce) 0.5 0.7 1.1 1.0 0.7 3.3 3.5 Lead (in thousands of pound) 8,322 14,912 16,389 14,835 10,310 54,459 56,138 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 865 2,882 1,428 2,090 2,464 7,264 6,626 Cash mining costs ($/tonne) 68.10 64.69 59.26 63.05 65.24 63.00 63.39 Shipping costs ($/tonne) 3.96 3.89 3.82 4.04 3.97 3.92 4.22 Cash milling costs ($/tonne) 11.53 10.99 9.81 9.15 12.57 10.16 10.43 Cash production costs ($/tonne) 83.59 79.57 72.89 76.24 81.78 77.08 78.04 All-in sustaining production costs ($/tonne) 195.78 126.43 117.37 129.14 141.63 132.52 126.93 Cash costs per ounce of silver ($) 0.30 (0.72 ) (1.95 ) (1.44 ) (3.02 ) (1.18 ) (3.35 ) All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver ($) 11.86 5.57 3.40 4.82 3.28 5.49 2.60

Fiscal 2020 vs. Fiscal 2019



In Fiscal 2020, the total ore mined at the Ying Mining District was 598,197 tonnes, a decrease of 4% or 24,379 tonnes, compared to 622,576 tonnes mined in Fiscal 2019. Ore milled was 601,605 tonnes, a decrease of 3% or 18,246 tonnes, compared to 619,851 tonnes in Fiscal 2019.

Head grades of ore milled at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2020 were 309 grams per tonne (“g/t”) for silver, 4.6% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc, compared to 311 g/t for silver, 4.4% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc in Fiscal 2019.

In Fiscal 2020, the Ying Mining District sold approximately 5.6 million ounces of silver, 3,300 ounces of gold, and 54.5 million pounds of lead, down 4%, 6%, and 3%, respectively, compared to 5.8 million ounces of silver, 3,500 ounces of gold, and 56.1 million pounds of lead in Fiscal 2019 while zinc sold was 7.3 million pounds in Fiscal 2020, up 10% compared to 6.6 million pounds in Fiscal 2019.

Total mining cost and cash mining cost per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2020 were $90.61 and $63.00 per tonne, respectively, compared to $88.19 and $63.39 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2019. Total milling cost and cash milling cost per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2020 were $12.03 and $10.16, down by 4% and 3%, respectively, compared to $12.58 and $10.43, respectively, in Fiscal 2019.

Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne of ore processed at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2020 was $77.08, down 1% compared to $78.04 in Fiscal 2019. The all-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed was $132.52, up 4%, compared to $126.93 in Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $2.9 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2020, was negative $1.18 compared to negative $3.35 in Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to a decrease of $13.0 million in by-product credits.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2020 was $5.49 compared to $2.60 in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to the increase in cash cost per ounce of silver as discussed above and an increase of $2.9 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Fiscal 2020, approximately 85,643 metres or $2.5 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Fiscal 2019 – 75,955 metres or $1.8 million) and 19,088 metres or $5.7 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Fiscal 2019 – 18,656 metres or $5.4 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 70,240 metres or $23.9 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (Fiscal 2019 – 65,653 metres or $23.2 million) were completed and capitalized.

Q4 Fiscal 2020 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2019

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, a total of 69,379 tonnes of ore were mined at the Ying Mining District, a decrease of 38% or 41,653 tonnes, compared to 111,032 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2019. Ore milled was 69,188 tonnes, a decrease of 35% or 37,851 tonnes, compared to 107,039 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Average head grades of ore processed were 297 g/t for silver, 4.6% for lead, and 1.0% for zinc compared to 324 g/t for silver, 4.5% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Metals sold were approximately 0.7 million ounces of silver, 500 ounces of gold, 8.3 million pounds of lead, and 0.9 million pounds of zinc, compared to 1.1 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 10.3 million pounds of lead, and 2.5 million pounds of zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the cash mining cost at the Ying Mining District was $68.1 per tonne, up 4% compared to $65.24 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The cash milling cost was $11.53 per tonne, down 8% compared to $12.57 in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne of ore processed at the Ying Mining District in Q4 Fiscal 2020 was $83.59, up 2% compared to $81.78 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The all-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed was $195.78, up 38%, compared to $141.63 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to lower production output resulting in a higher per tonne fixed cost allocation. The all-in sustaining production cost at the Ying Mining District was $13.6 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, compared to $15.4 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, the cash cost per ounce of silver and all in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District were $0.30 and $11.86, respectively, compared to negative $3.02 and $3.28 in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, approximately 12,412 metres or $0.4 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q4 Fiscal 2019 – 6,083 metres or $0.3 million) and 1,810 metres or $0.6 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Q4 Fiscal 2019 – 3,061 metres or $1.0 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 7,979 metres or $2.9 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps, and declines (Q4 Fiscal 2019 – 10,730 metres or $4.0 million) were completed and capitalized.

4. GC Mine, Guangdong Province, China

GC Mine Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Year ended March 31, March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 2020 2019 Ore Mined (tonne) 37,216 86,437 83,172 80,808 50,368 287,633 284,218 Ore Milled (tonne) 33,243 89,372 86,134 81,861 52,865 290,610 288,995 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 94 96 100 95 101 97 86 Lead (%) 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.5 Zinc (%) 3.5 3.3 3.2 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.0 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 80.7 78.0 75.9 76.8 81.3 77.4 78.4 Lead (%) 90.4 90.4 88.3 88.7 91.5 89.3 90.4 Zinc (%) 87.7 85.5 86.1 85.7 85.7 86.0 84.9 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 89 234 183 193 173 699 626 Lead (in thousands of pound) 1,332 3,867 2,680 3,007 2,360 10,885 8,650 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 2,194 5,471 5,227 5,244 4,874 18,137 16,090 Cash mining cost ($/tonne) 25.58 42.96 37.80 38.83 40.58 38.06 37.73 Cash milling cost ($/tonne) 16.36 14.01 12.72 13.85 18.52 13.85 14.39 Cash production cost ($/tonne) 41.94 56.97 50.52 52.68 59.10 51.91 52.12 All-in sustaining production costs ($/tonne) 88.18 71.03 62.94 67.33 72.11 69.33 63.59 Cash cost per ounce of silver ($) (10.03 ) (4.33 ) (9.98 ) (8.38 ) (10.23 ) (7.65 ) (12.97 ) All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver ($) 8.31 2.18 (2.89 ) (0.96 ) (4.97 ) 0.77 (6.28 )

Fiscal 2020 vs. Fiscal 2019



In Fiscal 2020, the total ore mined at the GC Mine was 287,633 tonnes, an increase of 1% or 3,415 tonnes, compared to 284,218 tonnes in Fiscal 2019, while ore milled was 290,610 tonnes, an increase of 1% or 1,615 tonnes, compared to 288,995 tonnes in Fiscal 2019.

Average head grades of ore processed at the GC Mine were 97 g/t for silver, 1.9% for lead, and 3.3% for zinc, compared to 86 g/t for silver, 1.5% for lead, and 3.0% for zinc in the prior year. Recovery rates for ore processed at the GC Mine were 77.4% for silver, 89.3% for lead, and 86.0% for zinc, compared to 78.4% for silver, 90.4% for lead, and 84.9% for zinc in Fiscal 2019.

In Fiscal 2020, the GC Mine sold 699,000 ounces of silver, 10.9 million pounds of lead, and 18.1 million pounds of zinc, up 12%, 26%, and 13%, respectively, compared to 626,000 ounces of silver, 8.7 million pounds of lead, and 16.1 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2019.

Total mining cost and cash mining cost at the GC Mine in Fiscal 2020 were $46.40 and $38.06 per tonne, respectively, a slight increase of 1% compared to $46.04 and $37.73 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2019. Total milling cost and cash milling cost per tonne at the GC Mine were $15.52 and $13.85, respectively, down 9% and 4%, compared to $17.01 and $14.39, respectively, in Fiscal 2019.

Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne of ore processed at the GC Mine in Fiscal 2020 was $51.91, a slight decrease compared to $52.12 in Fiscal 2019. All-in sustaining production cost per tonne of ore processed was $69.57, up 9%, compared to $63.59 in Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $1.3 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the GC Mine, was negative $7.65 compared to negative $12.97 in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to a decrease of $2.9 million in by-product credits resulting from a decrease of 18% and 33%, respectively, in the net realized selling prices for lead and zinc, offset by an increase of 26% and 13%, respectively, in lead and zinc sold.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the GC Mine in Fiscal 2020 was $0.77 compared to negative $6.28 in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to i) the increase in cash cost per ounce of silver as discussed above, ii) an increase of $0.8 million in general and administrative expenses, and iii) an increase of $1.3 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Fiscal 2020, approximately 22,513 metres or $1.0 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Fiscal 2019 – 24,727 metres or $1.3 million) and 19,315 metres or $4.6 million worth of tunnelling (Fiscal 2019 – 19,844 metres or $5.2 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 3,327 metres or $2.4 million of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps, and declines (Fiscal 2019 – 1,374 metres or $1.0 million) were completed and capitalized.

Q4 Fiscal 2020 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2019

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, a total of 37,216 tonnes of ore were mined and 33,243 tonnes were milled at the GC Mine, down 26% and 37%, respectively, compared to 50,368 tonnes mined and 52,865 tonnes milled in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Average head grades of ore milled were 94 g/t for silver, 1.8% for lead, and 3.5% for zinc compared to 101 g/t for silver, 1.8% for lead, and 3.3% for zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

Metals sold were approximately 89,000 ounces of silver, 1.3 million pounds of lead, and 2.2 million pounds of zinc, down 49%, 44%, and 55%, respectively, compared to 173,000 ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2019.

The cash mining cost at the GC Mine was $25.58 per tonne, down 37% compared to $40.58 per tonne in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in tunneling expensed as mining preparation costs. The cash milling cost was $16.36 per tonne, down 12% compared to $18.52 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne decreased by 29% to $41.94 from $59.10 in Q4 Fiscal 2019, while the all-in sustaining production cost per tonne of ore processed increased by 22% to $88.18 from $72.11 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The increase in all-in sustaining production cost was mainly due to less production output resulting in a higher per tonne fixed cost allocation.

Cash cost per ounce of silver and all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by‐product credits, at the GC Mine in Q4 Fiscal 2020, were negative $10.03 and $8.31, respectively, compared to negative $10.23 and negative $4.97 in Q4 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to i) a decrease of $3.5 million in by-product credits, ii) an increase of $0.5 million in general and administrative expenses, and iii) an increase of $0.6 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Q4 Fiscal 2020, approximately 2,200 metres or $0.1 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q4 Fiscal 2019 – 2,864 metres or $0.3 million) and 353 metres or $0.1 million of tunnelling (Q4 Fiscal 2019 – 3,366 metres or $0.9 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 1,851 metres or $1.4 million of horizontal tunnels, raise, and declines (Q4 Fiscal 2019 – 262 metres or $0.2 million) were completed and capitalized.

Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



As at March 31, As at March 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,777 $ 67,441 Short-term investments 76,742 47,836 Trade and other receivables 1,178 467 Current portion of lease receivable 186 - Inventories 8,430 10,836 Due from a related party 1,519 3,022 Income tax receivable 1,093 1,301 Prepaids and deposits 3,254 3,958 158,179 134,861 Non-current Assets Long-term prepaids and deposits 390 769 Long-term portion lease receivable 348 - Reclamation deposits 9,230 7,953 Investment in an associate 44,555 38,703 Other investments 8,750 9,253 Plant and equipment 66,722 68,617 Mineral rights and properties 224,586 238,920 TOTAL ASSETS $ 512,760 $ 499,076 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,129 $ 29,856 Current portion of lease obligation 567 - Bank Loan - 4,475 Deposits received 3,195 3,040 Income tax payable 937 502 27,828 37,873 Non-current Liabilities Long-term portion of lease obligation 1,502 - Deferred income tax liabilities 35,758 34,334 Environmental rehabilitation 8,700 13,688 Total Liabilities 73,788 85,895 Equity Share capital 243,926 231,269 Equity reserves (21,142 ) (557 ) Retained earnings 145,898 116,734 Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 368,682 347,446 Non-controlling interests 70,290 65,735 Total Equity 438,972 413,181 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 512,760 $ 499,076





SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share figures)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 18,859 $ 34,952 $ 158,829 $ 170,519 Costs of mine operations Production costs 8,344 13,005 62,029 62,461 Depreciation and amortization 3,146 4,601 20,715 19,997 Mineral resource taxes 559 1,002 4,540 4,864 Government fees and other taxes 238 505 2,115 2,699 General and administrative 3,368 2,277 10,056 9,566 15,655 21,390 99,455 99,587 Income from mine operations 3,204 13,562 59,374 70,932 Corporate general and administrative 2,590 2,623 10,094 9,475 Property evaluation and business development 274 111 679 386 Foreign exchange gain (5,437 ) 1,034 (4,103 ) (1,361 ) Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 88 13 461 401 Gain on disposal of mineral rights and properties - - (1,477 ) - Share of loss in associate 429 118 1,276 330 Dilution gain on investment in associate - - (723 ) - Reclassification of other comprehensive income upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - - (21 ) - Impairment reversal of investment in associate - (1,899 ) - (1,899 ) Impairment reversal of mineral rights and properties - (7,279 ) - (7,279 ) Other expense 718 130 1,026 806 Income before finance items and income taxes 4,542 18,711 52,162 70,073 Finance income 1,154 874 4,023 3,476 Finance costs (1,628 ) (168 ) (2,073 ) (631 ) Income before income taxes 4,068 19,417 54,112 72,918 Income tax expense 543 3,477 8,909 20,871 Net income $ 3,525 $ 15,940 $ 45,203 $ 52,047 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ 3,163 $ 12,107 $ 34,274 $ 39,724 Non-controlling interests 362 3,833 10,929 12,323 $ 3,525 $ 15,940 $ 45,203 $ 52,047 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company Basic earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.23 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 173,326,682 169,705,269 171,713,263 168,483,412 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 175,381,704 170,645,002 174,079,387 170,386,993

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by Operating activities Net income $ 3,525 $ 15,940 $ 45,203 $ 52,047 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Finance costs 1,628 168 2,073 631 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 3,982 4,942 22,673 21,250 Share of loss in associate 429 118 1,276 330 Dilution gain on investment in associate - - (723 ) - Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - - (21 ) - Impairment reversal of investment in associate - (1,899 ) - (1,899 ) Impairment reversal of mineral rights and properties - (7,279 ) - (7,279 ) Income tax expense 543 3,476 8,909 20,871 Finance income (1,154 ) (874 ) (4,023 ) (3,476 ) Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 88 13 461 401 Gain on disposal of mineral rights and properties - - (1,477 ) - Share-based compensation 696 479 2,669 1,896 Reclamation expenditures (89 ) (121 ) (385 ) (187 ) Income taxes paid (1,597 ) (5,745 ) (5,012 ) (18,225 ) Interest received 1,154 874 4,023 3,476 Interest paid (27 ) (48 ) (162 ) (144 ) Changes in non-cash operating working capital (2,900 ) (1,700 ) 1,762 659 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,278 8,344 77,246 70,351 Investing activities Mineral rights and properties Capital expenditures (5,983 ) (8,639 ) (27,904 ) (28,049 ) Proceeds on disposals - - 6,146 - Plant and equipment Additions (1,162 ) (1,934 ) (7,400 ) (6,258 ) Proceeds on disposals 2 2 10 31 Reclamation deposits Paid (167 ) (2,334 ) (1,727 ) (2,601 ) Other investments Acquisition (3,992 ) (1,018 ) (7,851 ) (1,018 ) Proceeds on disposals 2,313 - 8,454 - Investment in associate - (107 ) (7,030 ) (107 ) Net (purchases) redemptions of short-term investments 11,878 10,574 (33,606 ) 5,969 Principal received on lease receivable 47 - 118 - Net cash used in investing activities 2,936 (3,456 ) (70,790 ) (32,033 ) Financing activities Related parties Payments made (1,436 ) (2,989 ) (1,436 ) (2,989 ) Repayments received - - 2,922 - Bank loan Proceeds - - - 4,527 Repayment - - (4,369 ) - Principal payments on lease obligation (134 ) - (503 ) - Non-controlling interests Distribution - (3,333 ) (3,259 ) (13,259 ) Acquisition - - - (1,121 ) Cash dividends distributed - - (4,287 ) (4,208 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 1,007 209 8,001 1,852 Net cash used in financing activities (563 ) (6,113 ) (2,931 ) (15,198 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,768 ) 528 (5,189 ) (4,878 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,883 (697 ) (1,664 ) 18,242 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 61,894 68,138 67,441 49,199 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 65,777 $ 67,441 $ 65,777 $ 67,441

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)



Consolidated Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2020 2019 Changes 2020 2019 Changes Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 106,595 161,400 -34 % 885,830 906,794 -2 % Ore Milled (tonne) 102,431 159,904 -36 % 892,215 908,846 -2 % Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 231 250 -8 % 240 240 0 % Lead (%) 3.7 3.6 3 % 3.7 3.5 6 % Zinc (%) 1.8 1.7 7 % 1.7 1.6 5 % Recovery Rates Silver (%) 93.4 93.6 0 % 93.5 93.8 0 % Lead (%) 94.8 95.3 0 % 94.8 94.9 0 % Zinc (%) 80.3 77.7 3 % 77.8 72.8 7 % Cost Data + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 75.91 80.22 -5 % 76.25 74.98 2 % Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 53.26 57.55 -7 % 54.90 55.35 -1 % Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore mined ($) 22.65 22.67 0 % 21.35 19.63 9 % + Unit shipping costs ($) 2.57 2.72 -6 % 2.65 2.88 -8 % + Mining cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 15.67 17.58 -11 % 13.17 13.99 -6 % Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 13.10 14.53 -10 % 11.36 11.69 -3 % Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore milled ($) 2.57 3.05 -16 % 1.81 2.30 -21 % + Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 68.93 74.80 -8 % 68.91 69.92 -1 % + All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 188.57 138.01 37 % 125.29 119.48 5 % + Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.85 ) (3.97 ) 79 % (1.91 ) (4.29 ) 55 % + All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 15.17 4.49 238 % 6.86 3.52 95 % Concentrate inventory Lead concentrate (tonne) 2,520 3,248 -22 % 2,520 3,248 -22 % Zinc concentrate (tonne) 370 368 1 % 370 368 1 % Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 800 1,314 -39 % 6,257 6,390 -2 % Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.5 0.7 -29 % 3.3 3.5 -6 % Lead (in thousands of pounds) 9,654 12,670 -24 % 65,344 64,788 1 % Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 3,059 7,338 -58 % 25,401 22,716 12 % Revenue Silver (in thousands of $) 9,834 16,732 -41 % 84,872 80,654 5 % Gold (in thousands of $) 625 759 -18 % 3,911 3,642 7 % Lead (in thousands of $) 6,454 11,420 -43 % 51,966 64,111 -19 % Zinc (in thousands of $) 1,546 5,529 -72 % 15,780 20,654 -24 % Other (in thousands of $) 401 512 -22 % 2,300 1,458 58 % 18,860 34,952 -46 % 158,829 170,519 -7 % Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 12.29 12.73 -3 % 13.56 12.62 7 % Gold ($ per ounce) 1,250 1,084 15 % 1,185 1,041 14 % Lead ($ per pound) 0.67 0.90 -26 % 0.80 0.99 -19 % Zinc ($ per pound) 0.51 0.75 -32 % 0.62 0.91 -32 %





SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)



Ying Mining District Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2020 2019 Changes 2020 2019 Changes Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 69,379 111,032 -38 % 598,197 622,576 -4 % Ore Milled (tonne) 69,188 107,039 -35 % 601,605 619,851 -3 % Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 297 324 -8 % 309 311 -1 % Lead (%) 4.6 4.5 3 % 4.6 4.4 4 % Zinc (%) 1.0 0.9 10 % 0.9 0.9 0 % Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.3 95.5 0 % 96.0 95.8 0 % Lead (%) 95.7 96.1 0 % 95.9 95.7 0 % Zinc (%) 67.7 63.7 6 % 63.2 54.1 17 % Cost Data + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 97.79 93.86 4 % 90.61 88.19 3 % Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 68.10 65.24 4 % 63.00 63.39 -1 % Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore mined ($) 29.69 28.62 4 % 27.61 24.80 11 % + Unit shipping costs ($) 3.96 3.97 0 % 3.92 4.22 -7 % + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 14.31 15.55 -8 % 12.03 12.58 -4 % Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 11.53 12.57 -8 % 10.16 10.43 -3 % Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore milled ($) 2.78 2.98 -7 % 1.87 2.15 -13 % + Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 83.59 81.78 2 % 77.08 78.04 -1 % + All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 195.78 141.63 38 % 132.52 126.93 4 % + Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 0.30 (3.02 ) 110 % (1.18 ) (3.35 ) 65 % + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 11.86 3.28 262 % 5.49 2.60 111 % Concentrate inventory Lead concentrate (tonne) 2,475 3,150 -21 % 2,475 3,150 -21 % Zinc concentrate (tonne) 280 250 12 % 280 250 12 % Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 711 1,141 -38 % 5,558 5,764 -4 % Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.5 0.7 -29 % 3.3 3.5 -6 % Lead (in thousands of pounds) 8,322 10,310 -19 % 54,459 56,138 -3 % Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 865 2,464 -65 % 7,264 6,626 10 % Revenue Silver (in thousands of $) 8,968 15,137 -41 % 77,617 74,702 4 % Gold (in thousands of $) 625 759 -18 % 3,911 3,642 7 % Lead (in thousands of $) 5,562 9,318 -40 % 43,312 55,739 -22 % Zinc (in thousands of $) 452 2,028 -78 % 4,911 6,305 -22 % Other (in thousands of $) 74 344 -78 % 1,683 1,095 54 % 15,681 27,586 -43 % 131,434 141,483 -7 % Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 12.61 13.27 -5 % 13.96 12.96 8 % Gold ($ per ounce) 1,250 1,084 15 % 1,185 1,041 14 % Lead ($ per pound) 0.67 0.90 -26 % 0.80 0.99 -19 % Zinc ($ per pound) 0.52 0.82 -37 % 0.68 0.95 -28 %





SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)

